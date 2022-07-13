Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna: 3 Reasons why Virgo and Capricorn are compatible in a marriage

It is said that every relationship is imperfect but love and compatibility pave the way for a healthy, beautiful and lifelong companionship. Call it the power of the universe or just pure fate, some relationships are meant to be and their chemistry is just beyond perfect! Every person is different and so is the relationship, but keeping a tab on the zodiac compatibility will aid you in evaluating whether you will stand together through thick and thin or your bond will smash to smithereens.

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna are one of the healthiest b-town alleys that have been giving hashtag couple goals to their fans for years. This earth sign couple has the most pragmatic and organised approach to making a relationship work since both the signs are pretty grounded and logical. Both Virgo and Capricorn share a natural connection and always keep an eye on each other’s needs, therefore magnetising each other in a romantically mature way.

Read on to know why Virgo and Capricorn are compatible in a marriage.

Both are logical and mature

They said love is just not enough to make a relationship work, a sense of understanding and maturity is equally important for a lasting unison. And so is the case with these two earth signs. Both Virgo and Capricorn are hard-working beings and they believe in making a specific and dedicated time to work and focus on their love affair instead of focussing on their love life round the clock. Their natural kinship and deep bond always keep them close to each other and they tackle their relationship problems in an extremely mature and logical way, aiding in providing mental clarity while creating a harmonious relationship.

Both blossom on support and encouragement

When it comes to love, both Virgo and Capricorn never not rush into things and keep every step with utmost care. They remain pretty cautious about each other’s feelings and emotions and strategize how to take their relationship to another level. They both sit and come together to support and encourage each other’s efforts and share the ladders towards their goals, which nourish their relationship and close the door of clutter and drama, assisting in healthy progression.

Shares the fairly similar emotional compatibility

When it comes to expressing emotions, both these signs have identical emotional compatibility. Earth signs are usually stuck on goals, work and responsibilities and therefore it is not practical for them to speak up about their emotional side on a regular basis. They own a thorough understanding of how each other works and take enough time to be clear about their own feelings and then express them to others. Moreover, they bring out sensible and rational conclusions to their feelings and usually don’t suffer from outbreaks of emotions.

Both Virgo and Capricorn take relationships extremely seriously and never invest time in unnecessary ties. They have a clear-cut understanding with balanced emotional sides and for that reason; they both maintain a relationship for life.

