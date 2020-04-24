Happy Akshaya Tritiya 2020: Quotes, Wishes, WhatsApp Status, Messages to wish everyone for the auspicious day

Akshaya Tritiya 2020 Wishes, Quotes and Status: Akshaya Tritiya is a significant religious festival of Hindus and Jains. This year we cannot do anything to celebrate the day due to the lockdown. So, send some thoughtful messages to your dear ones for this day to wish them luck and happiness.

Akshaya Tritiya, also known as Akti or Akha Teej, is a popular festival of Hindus and Jains. It is celebrated in the month of Vaisakha. This day has great significance. The word Akshaya means unending money, joy, success, prosperity and hope. And the word Tritiya means third because this festival is celebrated on the third lunar day of Vaisakha month based on the Hindu calendar. Jains commemorate Tirthankaras ending of one-year asceticism on this day. Akshaya Tritiya 2020 will be celebrated on April 26, 2020.

Hindu devotees buy an item of silver or gold on this day. They celebrate this day with great zeal. They meet their friends and families, go to the temple to offer prayers to the god donning new clothes, etc. People send good wishes and greetings to each other and distribute sweets. Some people worship Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Vishnu on this day. But due to the Coronavirus lockdown, we cannot go anywhere and meet anyone to celebrate Akshaya Tritiya. So, send some greetings to your dear ones on this day amidst lockdown.

Akshaya Tritiya 2020 Wishes and quotes to send your friends and family on this auspicious day:

1- Wishing you all the joy, prosperity, happiness and wealth. Happy Akshaya Tritiya.

2- May god shower his blessings on you always. Have a wonderful Akshaya Tritiya.

3- Happy Akshaya Tritiya to you and your family. May this auspicious day bring you a new beginning of greater prosperity.

4- May this auspicious day of Akshaya Tritiya bring you good luck and success.

5- May Lord Vishnu bless you with wealth and prosperity. Happy Akshaya Tritiya.

6- May this Akshaya Tritiya be a new beginning for you with prosperity, happiness and success. 7- On this day of Akshaya Tritiya, I wish you all the happiness and luck. Happy Akshaya Tritiya. 8- May all your dreams come true on this day of Akshaya Tritiya. Have a great life ahead. 9- Wishing you and your family a very Happy Akshaya Tritiya. Enjoy this day to the fullest.

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×