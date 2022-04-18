Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor: Astro Numerologist reveals what their wedding date says about their future

For ages, it has been said, marriages are made in heaven, and humans act as a medium to move on the same path. On April 14, 2022, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor tied the knot for a lifetime. The couple enjoys the charismatic and magnetic aura of their karmic elements and connects with each other. Now we have Sidhharrth S Kumaar, a celebrated Astro Numerologist offering us insight into their marital life.

What Astro Numerology has to say about their relationship?

A comprehensive assessment of the name, signature and face of Alia and Ranbir suggests that their unison is a 'karmic connect' which is getting materialised in this life as well.

This 'karmic unison' would need extreme caution by both their families in the energies and numbers they attract in their lives. Any casual pattern in attracting numbers and planets energy in life will have irreversible impacts on the relationship of the duo.

The Numerology of Marriage Date

Like Astrology, numerology also gives importance and significance to the 'marriage date' and its impact on the married life together.

Numerologically, April 14, 2022 (Marriage Date) forms a triad of energy combination of number 5 in the period of number 9 (Aries as per zero numerology) on the day ruled by number 3 (Jupiter).

This triad of numbers 3, 5 and 6 with a blend of energy of 1 and 4 alongside assures a tremendous commercial success for the couple together. They will win hearts by their unison together on screen and will be in hot demand to sign up for their films, web series, and ads. The commercial success pattern of this date is reassured by the destiny number of this day, i.e. six from the series of 15.

The Astrology of Marriage Date

April 14, 2022 was 'trayodashi' tithi of 'Chaitra Shukla Paksha' with a decent score in Chandra Gun, and it is considered auspicious for the marriage.

Since non-availability of exact marriage time, not considering the Lagna of marriage chart and moon which becomes key planet in any astrological analysis of marriage date.

The triad of Jupiter, Venus, and Sun (other key planets for marital bliss), along with their signs and nakshatras on the marriage date, reconsolidates the belief that the couple needs to be cautious in attracting good energy into their life.

Post marriage life as a couple

In professional life, the couple would be in high demand and will prove a boon to many brands and bring fortunes.

The duo will be more assertive towards their business investments, and those investments will prove quite beneficial for the couple.

The couple will hold and support each other in their respective career domains, and both will see their career flourishing even brighter than before.

Piece of Advice:

Being a couple with karmic connect, it is essential to have synchronised names and social media handles. They should consider this and redesign their name, which is in sync and suited for their cupid life together.

Trusting their gut feeling will prove quite beneficial for the couple.

What's ahead for Alia?

Alia is one energy source that will stand through the thick and thin of this relationship.

She will reach the pinnacle of success, receive praise from critics and the audience.

Later from this decade to the early next decade, she will be felicitated with a National Award.

Her angel investments will prove a boon to many companies, and it will win her a lot of accolades and exceptional returns.

Piece of Advice

Trust your inner voice, and it will take you to heights.

What's ahead for Ranbir?

The entry of Alia into the life of Ranbir post-marriage will infuse new energy and zeal into his career.

The lady luck will prove quite fortunate for the Ranbir, and he will also explore other career avenues.

Later this decade will make Ranbir transition towards a non-camera role as well and will focus more on rechristening the legacy of the Kapoors in the industry.

Piece of Advice:

Trust is precious, so trust people with caution and do not blindly trust anyone.

The secret to a successful time ahead lies in expressing inner emotions, which will take you to new heights.

In conclusion, natal stars and marriage date stars hold good promise for both of you, be selective and choosy with the energies you manifest in life to unlock the best of promised.

