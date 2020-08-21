From Alice to Zombie Detective: 6 upcoming K dramas to look forward to in August

Can’t wait for new K-dramas to premiere? Here is a list of South Korean dramas set to release in August 2020 that you can watch.

Hello K-drama lovers, we are back with another list of South Korean dramas you can binge-watch. For the unversed, South Korean entertainment industry is booming right now and producing some of the best television dramas one has seen. So far, the cinema Gods have blessed us with such beautiful K-dramas such as Crash Landing on You, It’s Okay Not To Be Okay and more.

If you thought the entertainment ends there, you’re wrong. There are plenty of K-dramas that have aired in August that you may not have noticed or skipped. If that’s the case, we bring you 6 K-dramas that will premiere soon in August. Some K-dramas have already been released like Flower of Evil, Was it Love, SF8 and others you can watch. If you too are excited to watch more Korean dramas, then step this away.

Here is a list of upcoming K-dramas to be released in August that you should watch.

When I Was the Most Beautiful

Okay, so this released on August 19, but we thought of adding it to the list anyway. It is a love story about two brothers who fall in love with the same woman.

Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol

This one is a romantic comedy that tells a story of a pianist Goo La La and expert part-timer Sun Woo Joon. They get together at a piano academy in a small countryside village called “La La Land.” It will premiere on August 26 on Netflix.

Alice

An emotional science-fiction drama that revolves around a strong and charismatic detective, who doesn’t show any emotions. His life goal is to catch the person who killed his mother when he was in high school. One day, he realizes the existence of time travellers and meets Yoon Tae Yi who bores an uncanny resemblance to his late mother.

This sci-fi drama releases on August 28.

Missing: The Other Side

A fantasy-thriller about a mysterious village inhabited by the souls of people who went missing while they were alive. A group of people try to find the bodies and how each one of them died. It will release on August 29.

Do You Like Brahms?

Premiering on August 31, this show will tell a story and dreams of music students at a prestigious music school as they chase after love and happiness.

Zombie Detective

This one is a comedy about a zombie named Kim Moo Young in his second year of resurrection who becomes a detective and searches for what happened in the past. It will start airing on August 31.

