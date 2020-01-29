From To All The Boys: P.S I Still Love You to The Notebook: ALL the romantic films you should see in February

With Valentine's Day just around the corner, there's no better way to get into the spirit than to watch some classic rom-coms!

With the oncoming of February, most people brace themselves for the day of hearts, chocolates, teddy bears and loads of love. While some prefer to head out for a fancy dinner, romantic dates and more, for others it is all about sitting at home, cuddling and watching some of the most romantic films to level up the romance. With some of the most sought-after films To All The Boys I've Loved Before getting a much-awaited sequel - To All The Boys: P.S I Still Love You, releasing on February 12th, check out all the other films you can watch to get into the mood!

Friends With Benefits

Based in New York, the plot revolves around Jamie and Dylan who become fast friends. Their world turns upside down when they make a pact to stay friends but with benefits and eventually realise that they have developed feelings for each other!

The Ugly Truth

Abby has to deal with a chauvinistic male colleague Mike who is constantly patronizing her and constantly proving his accuracy when it comes to relationship theories. While helping her get a love life, the two eventually get close and fall for each other in the most cliche way!

La La Land

Sebastian and Mia are attracted to each other and drive each other's passions. As they climb the ladder of success and see multiple failures, they grow apart and are left to make difficult decisions. A musical is sure to tug the strings of your heart and hold on to the one you love!

Notting Hill

William a book-seller meets actress Anna Scott and instantly falls in love with her despite her being a huge American actress. Through the film, they face multiple problems with their social status being one of the major ones. The film will leave you feeling warm and fuzzy in your heart!

Pretty Woman

Edward hires Vivian, a prostitute, to be his date for a few social events after they meet on the streets one night. He enjoys her company and she enjoys the money. He starts to fall for her and when they try to bridge the gap between each other, loads of drama and romance ensues.

P. S I Love You

This film which tells the story of Holly who receives letters from her late husband is sure to leave you in tears. He knows the loss she is going through and helps her move on and start her own life.

To All the Boys: P S I Still Love You

The sequel to the first hit film, To All The Boys I've Loved Before, this film sees Lara Jean's relationship with Peter grow. They face difficulties as she reunites with yet another recipient from one of her love letters that she wrote in the first film.

The Notebook

One of the most romantic films of all time, this film tells the story of young lovers Noah and Allie who never really grey out of love with each other but had to deal with class struggles to pursue this relationship. From war to disease to romance and drama, this film has it all!

