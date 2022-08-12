All you need to know about ‘Heardle’, a game that tests your music knowledge

You might like a different puzzle to focus on if you have become fixated on the daily word game Wordle. While the word game is at the top of the chain, its versions are competing with one another to overtake it. One of these is Heardle, but with a slight musical twist. This game, which is geared at those who are pop music experts, appears to be sweeping the internet at the moment.

Here’s everything you need to know about this mind-boggling game.

What is Heardle?

The concepts of Wordle, a popular word game, are essentially the same in Heardle. However, instead of having to guess a word, players now have to guess a soundtrack that is driven by music applications. Heardle is a game where participants listen to a song's start and attempt to identify it. It is a daily guessing game in which players must correctly identify the song of the day based on information that is disclosed over the course of six chances. Out of a huge selection of well-known musicians, one Heardle is selected at random. The game surely keeps you addicted till the end!

How to play Heardle?

On its official website is where you can find the game. The basic idea is that you must identify the song from the brief clip of music that you are provided. In order to start with, you are provided the very first second of music to be listened to. If you still don't think that will be enough, you can choose to hear a second extra, and so on, until you either answer correctly or run out of attempts. Six seconds is the maximum you can use, and everyone will hear the same song. The website uploads a new track every day at midnight, so every day, everyone predicts the same tune.

Tips for winning a clean sweep

Heardle is significantly more of a brainy quiz game, thus it does take some background knowledge to identify the music from that flimsy sound. But there are a few strategies for winning this game; let's look at them.

1. Try to master the pattern

You must consider popular songs from recent years when listening to the hints because the Heardle playlist only contains pop music. Learn the typical patterns of the music genre from the daily online solutions and try making accurate predictions based on the given clues. You must also maintain track of popular music channels if you want to win because you might have heard the music on the radio or on social media pretty frequently.

2. You can skip a guess

You hear a fraction of the music, second by second, when you start with the game and skip the guesses. One more second is given to you if you miss the first try; two seconds are revealed if you skip the second guess; three seconds are freed if you forgo the third guess and just like this, the duration of the sound clues increases by seconds according to the turn you're around.

The good thing is that you can post your results on social media as well. Heardle is essentially a more entertaining version of a word game for music lovers, with whom we are fascinated.

