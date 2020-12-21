Aloe vera is a versatile plant and here's how you can use it in 5 DIFFERENT ways

Aloe vera is a medicinal plant that has multiple benefits making it the most versatile plant. Here are 5 effective ways you can use the aloe vera plant at home for various purposes.

Loaded with antibacterial properties, this versatile plant has multiple benefits that can be used in several ways like hair care, skin care, curing scars and more. Aloe vera is a medicinal plant that is being used in Ayurvedic healing agents. Aloe vera is easily avaiblabe and can used as an indoor plant at home.

Aloe vera is famous for skin care available as various products in the market like aloe vera gel, face cream and ointments. Aloe vera can also be sold to promote health well being.

Here are 5 different ways you can use aloe vera.

Aloe Vera juice for digestion

You can consume aloe vera juice at home to improve your digestive system. Take the gel of aloe vera and blend it with some other fruit or vegetable, you can add sugar or lemon to it. Aloe vera juice is helpful for improving overall health by detoxifying the body as well.

Aloe Vera juice for weight loss

If you want a toned and fit body, use aloe vera juice for weight loss as it increases your body’s weight loss potential. The vitamins and minerals act as an agent for weight loss.

Aloe vera for skin care

Aloe vera’s best purpose is to repair skin damage. Ale vera gel can be beneficial to soothe acne, scars. It is the best for sensitive skin, it can act as a moisturiser for dry skin. Aloe vera scrub can used to exfoliate skin and scrub off dead skin. It also helps fade out scars and tan.

Aloe vera for hair fall and dandruff

Aloe vera gel is the best to remove dandruff and make your hair stronger from roots. The gel helps healing dry scalp in winter and leaves your hair conditioned making it smooth and silky. It rejuvenates the hair from its roots giving it essential nutrieits for hair growth.

Curing burns and scars

Aloe vera is especially known to cure burns as it has cooling effects to reduce inflammation. It has hydrating properties that help soothe skin conditions and improve blood circulation by rubbing it gently on the affected area.

Credits :Pexels

