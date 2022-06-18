Top 50 fun facts about animals, humans & more to enlighten everyone

Fun facts can entertain and fascinate anybody, so before going for a dinner party or a trivia night, know these amazing interesting fun facts about animals, humans, the world, the universe, & more and make everyone say 'OMG.'

Fun facts are a tidbit of entertaining trivia, and people most often introduce a random fun fact in the form of witty conversations.

History of fun facts

Want to know a fun fact about fun facts? Fun facts were used by Wrigley in newspaper ads for chewing gum. The starting number of these facts in each ad was actual fun facts, and the last one was about Wrigley gum. In 1973, many of these amazing fun facts were curated and mentioned in a book.

After a few years, fun facts were introduced to school, as a famous magazine suggested that there should be an activity for kids where they tell their own funny facts to the entire classroom. This way, fun facts were introduced, and today, they are used to break the ice in a conversation, entertain everyone, and pass on knowledge to others.

Learning amazing facts can be appealing to anyone, so here are the top facts so funny and weird that they are hard to believe.

Top fun facts about animals

1. Otters have the habit of holding hands about sleeping

This is so cute and lovely that while sleeping, otters hold each other's hands so that they don't float away from each other.

2. The most venomous snake in the world is The Inland Taipan

Also known as The Western Taipan, a single bite of this snake can kill 100 men within half an hour if left untreated. They are found mostly in Australia and are highly dangerous. However, they rarely come in contact with human beings, so it is a relief!

3. The deadliest animal in the world is not a snake, or a lion, but a mosquito

According to the reports of the World Health Organization, over 7 lakhs people are killed every year from mosquito-borne diseases, like dengue fever, Malaria, yellow fever, and so on.

This is not a fun fact, but quite interesting to know right? Mosquitoes are small and are found everywhere, but did you imagine that they pose such a huge threat to humans?

4. Koala fingerprints look very close to humans' fingerprints

One of the best animal fun facts is that Koala fingerprints resemble a lot of humans' fingerprints and can actually taint crime scenes. In fact, in Australia, the cops feared that their investigation of a case can be hampered by koala fingerprints. So, koalas have to wear gloves if they want to commit any crime. Wink!

5. Parrots are highly selfless

One of the best fun animal facts is that parrots are always there to help each other out.

According to a study published in Current Biology, 2020, parrots are super-motivated to help others and behave selflessly to help other parrots obtain food rewards.

Parrots not only look beautiful and sing soulfully, but are also highly helpful.

6. Not male lions, but female lions do most of the hunting

One of the best fun facts of the day is that lionesses do 90 percent of the hunting. It is true that the lion is the king of the jungle and is a symbol of courage and strength, but when it comes to providing food for the family, the lioness is the true queen. They do the majority of the hunting to feed their families, while the male lions protect their pride. Be it animals or humans, a mother is a mother, after all, she always makes great efforts to feed her family.

7. The shortest-span life in animals is of Mayfly

Have you ever wondered which is the shortest living animal in the world? It is Mayfly that lives only for a day.

In 24 hours, it reproduces and dies, and a few species of Mayfly live for 8 - 10 hours.

8. Roosters tilt their heads backs while crowing to prevent themselves from going deaf

Here is one of the most amazing facts about animals - the crowing average of a rooster is over 100 decibels, they need to cover their ear canal completely, and to do that they tilt their head back when they crow to prevent themselves from going deaf

9. Puffins scratch their itches with the help of a twig

Puffins are also known as the "clowns of the sea" and are intelligent and beautiful creatures. They are quite clever and use twigs to scratch their body. A study was conducted in 2019 and was published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (PNAS) that found that puffins in Iceland and Wales use a wooden stick to scratch their body.

Super cute, right?

10. There's a rare kind of ant that lives in Manhattan

Ants can be found everywhere, but there is a kind of ant that only lives in a small area of Manhattan. It looks like New York has its own kind of ant - Robb Dunn (a famous biologist) along with his team discovered this ant in 2012 in the Broadway medians at 63rd and 76th streets in Manhattan. After various researches, it was concluded that the ant looks like it is from Europe, but scientists were not able to find the exact specie of the ant.

Quite mysterious, am I right?

11. The weight of a blue whale is approx. 2.7 tonnes

Blue whales are huge sea creatures and in fact, the Antarctic blue whale is the biggest animal in the world.

A blue whale's tongue is so gigantic that it can weigh as much as a small adult elephant. Its weight is approximately 6,000 to 8,000 pounds.

12. Ducks have the ability to surf

Ducks are famously known for their beauty and 'quack quack' sound, but here is one of the amazing random fun facts about ducks - they can surf. These attractive birds surf to swim through the water quickly and to catch food. Well, those who love ducks will for sure love to see them surfing.

13. Pigeons can solve mathematical problems

Do you love Math or hate Math? Whatever the answer is, I am pretty sure you will be shocked to know that pigeons also can do Math.

Many people think pigeons are not smart creatures, but the truth is hard to believe as they are quite intellectual.

A study published in the journal Science in 2011 concluded that pigeons can do Math. During the study, they were given a complex problem to compare nine images, each containing a different number of objects. Pigeons were able to solve the problem, so it was concluded that they can count.

Isn't this one of the best random facts about animals that you learned today?

14. Chimpanzees have a liking for drinking

Chimpanzees like to drink - isn't it one of the weird facts about animals? Until now, people believed that only humans enjoy drinks, but a study conducted in 2015 concluded that these wild chimps in Guinea liked drinking fermented palm sap (palm wine). This means chimps also get tipsy!

15. Zebra stripes help them ward off flies and insects

One of the amazing funny fun facts about animals to know today is that

the black and white stripes of Zebra act as a natural bug repellent.

A study conducted in 2012 and published in the Journal of Experimental Biology reported that Zebra's stripes help them ward off insects and flies and protect them from insect bites.

Insect bites are quite painful, so really wish that humans could have such superpowers too!

16. Axolotl can regenerate their body organs

Axolotl is a Mexican walking fish that has the ability to regenerate lost limbs and part of its brain.

17. Dolphins have names for one another

Dolphins are one of the smartest creatures in the world. But did you know they call each other with their names? Yes, a study published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences of the United States of America, 2013 (PNAS) revealed that dolphins have their own names and they call each other with a specific whistle.

18. Dogs have 18 muscles that control their ears

Dogs are super-adorable and are considered a man's best friend.

If you have a pet dog, you must have noticed that its ears move around a lot. Ever wondered why is that? Here is one of the interesting facts about dogs - they have 18 muscles that help them move their ears. These muscles also help them to hear noises around them and express their thoughts. The ears of a dog help them to communicate with humans and other dogs as well.

19. Cats sleep for 14 to 15 hours a day

What a life! Cats spend around 70 percent of their lives sleeping, so if you see your cat sleeping a lot throughout the day, don't be worried. It's just a cat thing.

20. A horse can make different types of facial expressions

Not just humans, but horses can also make various facial movements. According to a 2015 study published in the Public Library of Science One, horses can make 17 different facial expressions.

Let us now cover some amazing fun facts about humans.

Top amazing fun facts about humans

1. Healthy lungs are pink in color

Having pink lungs on the outside means you have healthy lungs. On the other hand, tarry and black lungs are an indication of unhealthy lungs. It also indicates that a person smokes, this is the reason why one should quit smoking.

2. Babies do not cry tears for up to a month after they are born

According to various pediatricians, the tear ducts in babies continue to develop after their birth, which is the reason why they are not able to shed tears for at least up to a month after their birth. In fact, it is completely normal for a baby to cry but not drop even one tear from their eyes.

3. A human body sheds more than 30,000 dead skin cells every minute

It might sound gross but yes, there are various layers to our skin, and we shed over 30,000 dead skin cells every minute. Calculate in your head how many dead skin cells we shed in a day, and surprise everyone.

4. Our brain is made up of 80 - 85 percent of water

Have you ever wondered why humans feel lethargic when they are dehydrated? The reason is that our brain is 80 percent of water which is why even though we are mildly dehydrated, we feel tired, get headaches, and have sleep problems.

Have you ever wondered how much of your brain is water? The answer is about 80 percent. So, drink enough water throughout the day to stay hydrated and keep your brain functioning properly.

Isn't this one of the best fun facts about the human you came across today?

5. People usually dream in black and white

Did you know that 12 percent of human beings dream in black and white? It is interesting to know that even before color television was introduced, many people used to dream in black and white.

6. Your liver has the ability to heal itself

The liver is the only human organ that can regenerate itself. But that doesn't mean that you take your health lightly, the liver is an essential body organ, so do everything from your end to keep your liver healthy.

7. Human teeth cannot repair itself

Teeth don't have the capability to repair themselves. This is the reason why if you have a cavity, it won't go on its own and you will have to visit a dentist for it and other dental problems. So, brush twice every day and avoid eating too much candy to keep your teeth healthy.

8. People seem a little taller in the morning

When we sleep, our cartilage in the bones rests and goes back to its normal size, which is why we appear a bit taller in the morning. Then again during the day, cartilage compresses and we appear a bit shorter. Measure your height during the day and night to see the change.

9. Humans can survive on one kidney

Kidneys are important body organs that get rid of waste products from the body in the form of urine. But did you know that people can survive on one kidney? That is true and an interesting fact about the human body! But that doesn't mean you start taking your kidneys for granted - drink plenty of water throughout the day to keep your kidneys safe.

10. Your eyes blink about 15 to 20 times a minute

It is important for human beings to blink because it keeps the eyes hydrated and oxygenated. It also helps bring nutrients to the eyes, thereby keeping eyes clean and healthy.

Here's an interesting human body fun fact - our eyes blink 15 to 20 minutes a minute.

Fun facts about the universe

There are many mysterious facts about the universe that will bewilder you. Here are some of them:

1. Sun takes around 225 million years to travel around the galaxy

Did you know that it takes 225 to 250 million years for the Sun to perform a complete round of the galaxy? Pretty fascinating, isn't it?

2. There is a planet covered in diamond

The scientists of Yale University published a study in 2012 that announced the identification of a planet that is made of diamonds. It is twice the size of Earth and while the official name of this planet is 55 Cancri e, it is also known as the "super-Earth."

3. The Sun is large enough to fit over one million Earths

The sun is a huge planet that can fit about 1.3 million Earths. Isn't it interesting?

4. Noone can hear your screams in space

There is no air in space, it is a vacuum, and sound waves cannot travel through a vacuum.

5. A Nasa suit is very expensive and costs around $15 million

NASA space suits were built in 1974, so if it was priced today, they would cost around 150 million dollars.

6. The tallest mountain in our solar system exists on Mars

This is one of the best random facts about the universe - the biggest mountain in our solar system is on Mars. It is called Olympus Moon and is a gigantic shield volcano, that is three times the height of Mount Everest.

7. Scientists have no proof of extraterrestrial life

There is a project called The Search for Extra-Terrestrial Intelligence (SETI) that was made to discover if intelligent life exists in the universe or not and if there is a way to contact them. The project includes looking for species on other planets and moons. But to date, there is no evidence of extra-terrestrial species anywhere.

8. There are uncountable stars in the universe

There are more stars in the universe than grains of sand on Earth. It is estimated that the universe has approximately 1,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000 stars, and while it is true that it is nearly impossible to count every single grain of sand, the estimated amount of grains of sand on Earth is about five hundred quadrillions. Your head must be spinning knowing these numbers, right? This is for sure one of the best space fun facts to know.

9. When you look towards the sky, you are actually looking back in time

The stars in the galaxy are very far away from us, in fact, it takes a lot of time for the starlight to travel across space and reach our eyes. This means that when we are gazing at beautiful stars, we are actually experiencing how they looked in the past.

10. There are probably over 170 billion galaxies in the universe

The universe is quite vast, and many things are beyond our reach.

Hubble Telescope is a telescope that allows astronomers to look into the past and go back billions of years. According to data provided by Hubble Telescope, astronomers have calculated that there is a probability that there are more than 170 billion galaxies in the observable universe - the part of the universe we can see from Earth.

Fun facts about me

Imagine this: you are at a dinner party and the host asks everyone to tell some fun facts about themselves. Or, if it is the first day at your office and to break the ice you need to tell something funny and interesting about yourself - quite a situation, right?

There are many 'fun facts about me' examples that you can tell others to give a perfect introduction.

1.Embarrassed moments & learning from them

You can talk about the most embarrassing moment you faced in front of your parents or at work to make everyone roll with laughter. You can also tell others what you learned from that moment to make the fact memorable.

2. Your favorite food

One of the best fun facts to talk about yourself is to tell about your favorite food - you might think this isn't funny right? But you can make it funny by telling childhood memories related to that food item. For example, one of my cousins loves eating ice cream, so she used to make so many funny excuses to eat it.

3. Tell them your nickname

Many people have a cute nickname, so tell them about your nickname to break the ice and ease the tension in the room.

4. A funny memory of your childhood

Childhood is usually filled with joyous moments and laughter, so pick a funny story about your childhood and share it with others to have a hearty laugh.

5. Pet peeve

Pet peeve is something that a person finds super-annoying, you can tell others about your biggest pet peeves. For instance, my biggest pet peeve is a lizard, in fact, any reptile can make me frightened and annoyed.

Top fun facts about the world

This world is such a beautiful place, but there are many things we don't know about it. Here are some amazing facts about the world that will entertain you:

1. Hawaii is the best place to see a rainbow

Not just nature lovers, but everyone loves seeing a rainbow. But did you know that the most beautiful rainbows are seen in Hawaii? According to a 2021 study published by the American Meteorological Society, mountains in Hawaii produce sharp colors in rainfall and clouds, that make a rainbow look more beautiful.

2. Coca-Cola isn't found in two countries in the world

One of the best fun facts about the world to know today is that there are only two countries - Cuba and North Korea where you cannot find Coca-Cola. So, next time you are in either of these countries and crave Coca-Cola, think of any other drink.

3. Dragon Breath chili pepper can kill a person

Dragon's Berth is known as the hottest chili pepper in the world and it is so hot, that even if you eat one chili, it can cause anaphylactic shock and even kill a person.

4. The greatest number of pyramids in the world is in Sudan

When it comes to pyramids, our mind immediately goes to Egypt. Well, here is one of the most amazing facts about the world - Not Egypt, but Sudan has the most pyramids in the world.

Nubia, a famous region in Sudan, has twice the number of pyramids in Egypt - it has around 255 pyramids in total.

5. South Sudan is the youngest country in the world

Here is one of the amazing facts about the world - South Sudan gained its independence from Sudan in 2011 and is the youngest country in the world.

This was all about random fun facts about humans, the universe, animals, and the world. Share these interesting facts with others and surprise them with your knowledge.

