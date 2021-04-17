Amazon Deal Of The Day: 10 Products that will help you get through this lockdown

Keep yourself mildly sane and composed while you are stuck at home with these 10 products at super prices.

Amazon never fails to surprise us with the amazing deals that they come up with every day. We all are yet again stuck at home just like last year and this time around, it is even more difficult to cope with the entire situation. In order to make your lives a little more bearable at home, we have curated a list of 10 products available at slashed down prices that will make it easier to deal with things.

Fossil Chronograph Black Men Watch

Cannot celebrate your anniversary yet again? Or did you miss celebrating your Dad’s birthday again? Now make up for everything you have missed by gifting the man in your life this super smart Fossil watch. Made from stainless steel and leather straps, it is water-resistant and looks extremely classy and rich.

Price: Rs.7695

Deal of the day: Rs.4695

Ambrane Power Bank with Fast Charging

Staying at home has also made all of us use our phones and other gadgets a lot more! With everyone in your family using their phones and gadgets, having an unoccupied charging socket can get difficult. This power bank will let you charge your phone anytime, anywhere and at a much rapid rate. It also lets you charge two devices at the same time, and is compatible with all types of gadgets.

Price: Rs.2499

Deal of the day: Rs.499

Aurion PVC3 Dumbbell Set, 3Kg x 2

Haven’t been able to go to the gym? Or has staying at home made you too lethargic? Now get back into the exercise mode with this 6 Kg dumbbell set. Keep your muscles and your body toned and fit even at your home. You can follow your workout routine from the comfort of your home and without having to go to the gym.

Price: Rs.799

Deal of the day: Rs.512

Flipzon Multipurpose 6 Shelve Baby Wardrobe

Do you have your newborn’s clothes lying all around the house and taking half of the space? This 6 shelf wardrobe will let you store your baby’s stuff neatly in 6 large and spacious trays. It is foldable and comes with 4 wheels making it easy to push or relocate. The adorable cartoon print and attractive colour makes it just the right choice for your newborn.

Price: Rs.2999

Deal of the day: Rs.990

Skin Elements Caffeine and Argan Hairfall Control Hair Mask

Our haircare routine at home has simply gone for a toss which has led a lot of us to suffer from dry and damaged hair along with tremendous hair fall. This life-saving hair mask is enriched with caffeine that repairs your hair follicles and promotes healthy and thicker hair, argan oil that repairs split ends and tames frizzy hair, and rosemary oil that locks in moisture in your hair and keeps them hydrated.

Price: Rs.599

Deal of the day: Rs.199

Skin Elements Intimate wash for Women

A lot of people ditch their daily showers when they are stuck at home. But that is not healthy. Especially for women since it is very important for them to keep their intimate area clean. This intimate wash restores the pH balance of your privates for a soothing feeling all day long. Infused with rose water, aloe vera and tea tree oil, it is anti-inflammatory, antibacterial and antiseptic.

Price: Rs.599

Deal of the day: Rs.349

Sirona Blink and Glow Face Razor for Women

Since all the parlours and salons are not operating, getting your regular rituals like threading and waxing done can be tough. These facial razors are designed to gently remove your upper lip hair, facial hair and to shape your eyebrows at home. It does not cause any pain or cuts and to top it all, it acts as an exfoliator and removes dead skin. These razors clean the skin, improving its absorption of skincare products and increasing its natural glow.

Price: Rs.275

Deal of the day: Rs.251

Sirona Teens Period Pain Relief Patches

As women, we have all suffered from unbearable cramps every month. These patches are a knight in shining armour for women who just cannot deal with the pain. They are infused with the goodness of Menthol that has anti-inflammatory and cooling properties, which helps ease pain. You can ease cramps in lower abdomen or lower back or even leg pain using this patch. It is a much better option than pills as it gives a long-lasting relief and does not compromise on your health.

Price: Rs.225

Deal of the day: Rs.199

Country Bean Instant Coffee Powder

Missing your favourite coffee shop? Now get a Starbucks like experience at home with these instant coffee powders that come in the flavour of hazelnut, caramel, vanilla and cocoa mint. These coffee beans are carefully handpicked from the finest plantations and roasted to perfection. You can now upgrade your day with a hot latte, cold frappe or just simple black, a rich coffee tasting experience that is beyond comparison.

Price: Rs.1300

Deal of the day: Rs.899

GRAND SHOP Pastel Colored Balloons

A lot of us have missed our birthday and anniversary celebrations but worry not! You can make your loved one feel special on their birthday even at home with these pastel coloured balloons that come in a set of 50. You can fill these balloons with air or helium and give your loved ones a sweet birthday experience that they will never forget!

Price: Rs.350

Deal of the day: Rs.223

