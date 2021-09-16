Amazon Deal of the Day: 5 Beard grooming products that’ll help you look like Nivin Pauly in Premam
The Premam star Nivin Pauly’s black shirt, white mundu and dark long beard with sunglasses was an instant hit style among the youth. Soon several stars were also seen adopting the same beard trend like Dhanush in his Tamil movie Kodi and youngsters were gushing over the long perfectly groomed beard. If you too love that look, here are 5 products from Amazon at exciting prices to help you ace the beard trend.
Beard Wash
Enriched with natural oil, this beard wash cum face wash, hydrates and nourishes your skin and hair. It makes the beard soft and look shiny.
Beard Oil
Beard oil promotes strong hair growth and also helps in giving you that dark black colour. The unique properties in it promote uniform growth and nourishment across your beard and scalp.
Electric Beard Straightener
Beard straightener not only helps you quickly solve messy beards but also helps men who wake up late in the morning to quickly comb their unkempt hair neatly, in this fast-paced life.
Beard Brush
This pocket-size beard brush helps untangle and tame even the most unruly beards. Its hold a strong wooden base and coarse bristles that exfoliates the skin to promote healthy-looking beards
Beard Colour
Get the natural dark black colour and flaunt your beard with this colouring product. It's safe on the skin and has no ammonia, harsh chemicals or stain formula.
A stunning looking beard needs its share of care and grooming to look fabulous every day.