Amazon Deal of the Day: 5 Beard grooming products that’ll help you look like Nivin Pauly in Premam

The Premam star Nivin Pauly’s black shirt, white mundu and dark long beard with sunglasses was an instant hit style among the youth. Soon several stars were also seen adopting the same beard trend like Dhanush in his Tamil movie Kodi and youngsters were gushing over the long perfectly groomed beard. If you too love that look, here are 5 products from Amazon at exciting prices to help you ace the beard trend.

Beard Wash

Enriched with natural oil, this beard wash cum face wash, hydrates and nourishes your skin and hair. It makes the beard soft and look shiny.

Price: Rs 798

Deal: Rs 375

Beard Oil

Beard oil promotes strong hair growth and also helps in giving you that dark black colour. The unique properties in it promote uniform growth and nourishment across your beard and scalp.

Price: Rs 750

Deal: Rs 587

Electric Beard Straightener

Beard straightener not only helps you quickly solve messy beards but also helps men who wake up late in the morning to quickly comb their unkempt hair neatly, in this fast-paced life.

Price: Rs 999

Deal: Rs 480

Beard Brush

This pocket-size beard brush helps untangle and tame even the most unruly beards. Its hold a strong wooden base and coarse bristles that exfoliates the skin to promote healthy-looking beards

Price: Rs 295

Deal: Rs 194

Beard Colour

Get the natural dark black colour and flaunt your beard with this colouring product. It's safe on the skin and has no ammonia, harsh chemicals or stain formula.

Price: Rs 450

Deal: Rs 382

A stunning looking beard needs its share of care and grooming to look fabulous every day.

