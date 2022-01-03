Amazon Deal of the Day: 5 Cute products for your infant

If you are an expecting mom or an excited aunt who wants to gift something useful and special for your newborn niece or nephew, here are 5 fun and adorable products for the baby. From fleece blankets to funky printed colourful baby beds, here are all things that will make a perfect baby gift and essentials that’ll keep your infant warm and cosy.

Fleece Towel

Newborns are very sensitive and feel cold regardless of the weather in your city. The soft and fluffy feel of the towel makes it comfortable for your kids to use and is also safe on their tender skin. The lightweight of the towel enables it to dry quickly. The hooded design allows you to easily absorb the water from the hair at the same time you do it for the body.

Price: Rs 1499

Deal: Rs 495

Buy Now

Baby Reversible Nest

This baby nest can be used as a baby bed, bedding set or as a photoshoot prop that provides sound sleep to your baby. It's soft and comfortable and creates a protective wall that keeps your infant safe and secure inside the bedding.

Price: Rs 1999

Deal: Rs 650

Buy Now

Side Supporting Load Pillow

Supporting pillows are necessary to keep your infant in place safely. It issues comfort and prediction from rolling or slipping away. This lightweight pillow can be easily carried in a baby's pram, stroller and diaper bags.

Price: Rs 599

Deal: Rs 299

Buy Now

Wrapping Sheet

Hooded wrapping blankets are required to keep your newborn warm and cosy. The soft material used will ensure that your kid's tender skin is not harmed and the attractive hood will surely obstruct cold. It will promise the comfort that your baby needs to enjoy sound sleep and wake up refreshed like never before.

Price: Rs 799

Deal: Rs 329

Buy Now

Foldable Baby Mosquito Net

Babies, just like us adults, hate mosquitoes and unlike us cries out loud if bitten. The highly durable see-through mesh fabric used in the net ensures breathability and protects from mosquitoes and other insects.

Price: Rs 1050

Deal: Rs 819

Buy Now

Also Read: Here’s how you can confess your love to your best friend