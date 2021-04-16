Amazon Deal of the Day: 5 Fun products from Amazon for babies and kids to play around with

Being a parent is not an easy task but it is definitely the most rewarding one. Here are 5 basic products for your kids from Amazon to keep your sanity and your kids’ craziness under control.

Kids can be highly demanding and adamant. With those cute smiles and unstoppable tears, they can make a mountain out of a molehill. On today’s deal of the day, we bring to you 5 must-have products that can keep them happy and calm. From infants to 12 year olds, these products are for different age groups of children to boost up their energy and playfulness also to make you maintain your peacefulness.

Foosball

If you have kids who often fight with their siblings, like how it is normally, or often needs the company of his/her friends, this foosball table can help you make them stay home without any fighting playing the game which also improves one’s concentration. After all, who doesn’t love to play foosball?

Price: Rs 3559

Deal of the Day: Rs 1449

Buy Now

Kangaroo Bag

If your baby loves to go with you everywhere, a baby carrier bag is a must. It’s handy and one of the most needed products to keep a keen eye on your child and also put them in their comfort place. This carrier bag comes with breathable fabric and a pocket for putting the baby's favourite item.

Price: Rs 559

Deal of the Day: Rs 449

Buy Now

Chair Cradle

Not just put your baby to sleep, cradles are important for them to understand the principles of motion and experience it in the most joyful way. You can place them inside your home or in the garden area and it will be a great swing ride for your baby to play and feel happy.

Price: Rs 1499

Deal of the Day: Rs 899

Buy Now

Chemistry Kit

For kids around 10-12 years old, this educational toy set is an amazing and beautiful science of stuff and if you give it a chance it will not only blow your mind but also give your child a deeper understanding of your world.

Price: Rs 450

Deal of the Day: Rs 399

Buy Now

Skate Kick Scooter

Give your child the best possible experience of childhood with these playful toys. A skate scooter improves one’s focus, motion abilities and prepares for future skater kids. It’s fun and makes sure to keep your child active and safe.

Price: Rs 1399

Deal of the Day: Rs 1250

Buy Now

Also Read: 6 Nifty gadgets under Rs 200 from Amazon that you’ll wish you had earlier

Share your comment ×