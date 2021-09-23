Amazon Deal of the Day: 6 Fun products you need if you can’t keep your hands calm

On every deal of the day, we bring to you interesting and highly recommended products with 3 plus stars and positive reviews. Today we’ve something you’ll love if you can't keep your hands calm and free. It's said that people who are always stressed and dealing with anxiety issues need something to keep their hands busy. A distraction always helps you to focus more on the issue and these fun products are all that you need to give your hand a relaxing exercise.

Smiley Ball

Stress balls help you release pressure and also improves blood circulation. Squeezing a stress ball can also relieve arthritis and strengthen muscles in the wrist and hands.

Price: Rs 299

Deal: Rs 63

Pop It Toy

This colourful pop it toys has become famous ever since the viral video of a monkey playing with it hit social media. It helps you relieve stress and anxiety by pressing bubbles to simply pass the time.

Price: Rs 999

Deal: Rs 270

Squishy Toys

These animal squishy toys are amazingly soft and cute. You will not stop pinching them because of their great touch and full squeeze-ability. It is really fun to play with them!

Price: Rs 1299

Deal: Rs 399

Fidget Spinners

Fidget spinners are a craze among the youngsters especially. It’s quite addictive and its lightweight body makes it easy to carry around. It’s ideal for improving concentration and getting rid of bad habits like smoking.

Price: Rs 599

Deal: Rs 244

Punching Bag

This easily portable table-top punching bag features a wide suction base that attaches securely to any kind of surface and is ideal to enhance agility and recalibrate your stress levels.

Price: Rs 958

Deal: Rs 949

Fidget Cube

This Transformer fidget cube is an anti-boring toy that you will never get tired of no matter how long you play with it.

Price: Rs 958

Deal: Rs 799

Give your hands the distraction it needs to release stress and find happiness with these fun toys.

