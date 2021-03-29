Amazon Deal of the Day: 6 Products to help you develop creative skills this summer

The summer vacation is finally here and now is the time to polish your creative skills. Here are 6 products to find your inner singer, dancer or adventure self. Check it out!

Apart from books and homework, if there is one thing to make you an ultimate student of the year is to showcase your creative side. Be it art, music or dance, learn one new skill this summer to entertain yourself with and also to master the art of grace and earn more points for your extra-curricular activities at school and college. On today’s deal of the day, we bring to you musical instruments and fun products that can help you learn a new skill. So make the most of this summer vacation and add on to your skills of interest.

Guitar

Pick this semi-acoustic solid wood, finely crafted guitar to give you complete tonal control. The demi-cut design helps you reach the higher notes without any compromise on full sound. Channel your inner Taylor Swift with this exquisite guitar piece.

Price:Rs 19,999

Deal of the Day: Rs 9,999

Mini-Keyboard

Just for the fun of learning or to take pictures with it, a mini keyboard helps you find your musical expression. This elegant instrument can be connected to your iPad or phone and is easily portable. The 8 trigger Pads in it aids in controlling the velocity and tone. This could also be a perfect gift for your son or talented friends who are interested in learning the craft.

Price: Rs15,735

Deal of the Day: Rs 6,999

Ghungroo

Classical dance is a form of penance. It requires a focussed mind and dedicated heart. Ghungroos emphasize the rhythmic aspects of the dance and allow complex footwork to be heard by the audience. If you are ready for the entire world of rhythm, choreography and artistic moves, then here is what you want.

Price: Rs 999

Deal of the Day: Rs 435

Skate Board

A favourite among kids who are interested in thrilling and extreme genres of sports is this quirky skateboard. It is easily transportable and perfect for playgrounds, driveways, skateboard rings or on virtually any smooth surface. With illuminating wheels to make the rider safer by being more visible, this artistic skateboard comes with high-grade urethane wheels to ensure a smooth ride.

Price: Rs 3,999

Deal of the Day: Rs 3,299

Violin

This lightweight violin comes with a Brazilian wood bow with unbleached genuine Mongolian horsehair. Revive what true music means with this incredible instrument. After all, who doesn’t love the melodies from the violin?

Price: Rs 23,170

Deal of the Day: Rs 12,499

Flute

Taking out some time for yourself from all the constant stress and workload is always a good idea. There are long-lasting benefits for people who play the flute, like good long-term memory, reduction in anxiety and so on.

Price: Rs 830

Deal of the Day: Rs 745

