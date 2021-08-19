Amazon Deal of the Day: 6 Things you need to make this chilly monsoon more comfy and snuggly

This chilly monsoon is only going to get more freezing with the winters on its way. But if you are someone who loves the dark clouds and blue filtered foggy atmosphere and the natural feel of ‘let’s not work today, let’s just sleep,’ then here are 6 things to make your monsoon mood more amazing. These 6 products Amazon are on sale right now making it the perfect time to shop. So scroll on gift yourself the best lazy monsoon ever!

Irish Coffee

A blend of caramel, chocolate, and Irish cream whiskey, this coffee is the perfect brew you need to wake up and make money. If the monsoon weather is making you lazy, a cup of coffee can kick you awake. After all, monsoon and coffee are a match made in heaven.

Price: Rs 299

Deal: Rs 275

Fuzzy Cute Socks

Cold feet do no good. Get yourself these cute winter socks to keep yourself warm. These panda designed socks are made of wool and are extremely comfy, soft and snuggly.

Price: Rs 699

Deal: Rs 299

Full Body Cushion

Monsoon’s chilly breeze and longer nights help us sleep like a baby. Here is a full-body pillow that will give you the right support to your whole body so you can sleep all night in your cosy dreams.

Price: Rs 1300

Deal: Rs 699

Fluffy Fur Rug

Giving your whole home the decor that complements the monsoon vibe is necessary. This cosy furry rug will make your room look luxurious and monsoon-friendly.

Price: Rs 999

Deal: Rs 499

Hot Chocolate Mix

Should I even elaborate on this? Hot chocolate is all that you want to make your soul smile and relax your mind. It soothes your heart and is indeed a joyful vacation in one cup. Get your hot chocolate mix right now and enjoy the monsoon rains with a cup of delicious hot chocolate.

Price: Rs 175

Deal: Rs 149

Masala Chai

If you aren’t a coffee or hot chocolate person, masala chai can do the trick for you. Not only it provides a protective layer against the common cold and cough that comes around the monsoon season often but also enhances your immunity and is the love in a cup that you are looking for!

Price: Rs 299

Deal: Rs 289

Enjoy this beautiful season when it lasts and make the most of it with snuggly and comfy products.

