Amazon Deal Of The Day: 7 Earbuds under Rs.1999 with great sound quality

The wired earphones era has come to an end and now EVERYONE needs to own a pair of earbuds. Earbuds are super efficient since they keep you hands-free. You can get your work done, cook, workout, go running, all while having your favourite song playing in the background. The market has come a long way since the early era of true wireless earbuds when we had to deal with mediocre sound quality and unreliable performance, all for the sake of ditching wires. Things are much different now. Here, we have a list of affordable earbuds available on the Amazon deal of the day.

7 High-quality earbuds available on the Amazon deal of the day:

Scroll down and take a look at these earbuds with the best sound quality available at reasonable prices.

Enjoy your music the way you like it. Switch between bass or normal mode to get the best sound. Want an easy work from home experience? Individual mic in each earbud has got you covered. These earbuds offer a play time of up to 4.5 hours on a single charge and an additional 9.5 hours making a total playtime of up to 14 hours with the charging case. You can manage your calls, change tracks, activate your preferred voice assistant and more with the touch controls on the earbuds.

Bored of working out alone? Need some motivational music to help you get through that last strenuous rep? These earphones will fulfil all your needs and make for a perfect workout buddy. They offer a deep bass and allow calls & music control for a hands-free experience. To top it all, they are sweat-proof making them the perfect workout partner.

These earbuds can be used separately after successful pairing. Not only listening to both earbuds in stereo mode, but also it can be used as monopods to enjoy the music and take calls. It offers playback time of up to 8 hours for every charge. With one multifunction button, you can play/pause, previous/next track and answer/hang-up calls. Voice assistant function lets you access Siri/Google Assistant.

Forgot to charge your Air Buds+? Let Instacharge take over with its 80-min playtime in 8-min charge. It features a no-drop design with silicone ear tips, you will experience the most comfortable fit. Hear everything and don’t miss a thing with dedicated individual mics. Now connect on go with Hyper Sync technology. Concentrate on your hustle without worrying about water damages, thanks to the IPX4 water resistance rating.

These earbuds seek to provide high-quality sound alternatives at affordable ranges that convey the same listening experience as the high ranged products in its segment. The product is shaped and tuned with the utmost patience to extend the perfect listening experience to the minutest detail. The company through combining in-depth engineering and design strives to manufacture superior quality world class professional audio products.

A button on each earbud makes it easy to control your listening. Skip or pause tracks, take or reject calls and more. The built-in mic with echo cancellation keeps sound clear when you do take a call. You get great sound from the 6 mm neodymium drivers and you can rock your tunes in real comfort thanks to the snug, lightweight design. The soft, interchangeable ear-tip covers help you find a comfortable in-ear fit.

With one multifunction button, you can play/pause, previous/next track and answer/hang-up calls. It automatically pairs with your device as soon as you take them out of the case. No need to manually pair to your device each time. These earbuds offer playback time of up to 6 hours for every charge. Carrying case can give 4 additional charges to the earbuds making total play-time of up to 120 Hours. The earbuds can be used separately after successful pairing. Not only listening to both earbuds in stereo mode, but also it can be used as monopods to enjoy the music and take calls.

If you’re looking for the perfect fitness earbuds or for a set that works just as well for Zoom calls as for playing your favourite playlists and podcasts, then we have got your back! These wireless earbuds mentioned above are super affordable, long-lasting and will provide you with an amazing sound quality.

Disclaimer: The article contains sponsored links. The content is created by Pinkvilla.

