Amazon Deal of the Day: 8 Products every procrastinator must have to get things done on time easily

Check out these 8 cool products to help you overcome being a procrastinator.

Procrastinating is not a crime. Most of us procrastinate things to the last minute even though we know we can finish the work in just two minutes because of laziness or apprehension about the results. They say intelligent people tend to be procrastinators. Though that thought puts a smile on my face, I have to admit it does stress you out at the last minute where you have to think of a hundred different ways to finish off your work soon. Most times it's the fear of what happens if it doesn't work out the way I wanted it to be or what others think or sometimes lack of pressure and motivation that makes you a procrastinator. If you identify yourself as one, here are 8 products to help you out.

Press Mug

Start with a cup of coffee and work out your plan in your mind. Set the thoughts in order and make it happen. A bit of coffee can help you do that smoothly. To save your time, you can sip on your coffee while travelling, with this French press coffee mug which is particularly made for travel thanks to a sweat-free exterior, spillproof drink spout, and non-slip, textured cup sleeve grip.

Price: Rs 1999

Deal: Rs1499

Storage Ottoman Cube

One of the common tasks that all of us procrastinate on is cleaning and organising. I remember running around the home at the nth hour putting things in place when guests come in. But since the pandemic, we’ve found peace with shabby cluttered homes as guests don't walk in every alternate day. Yet if you are facing such a situation, just grab all that you find and put it inside this storage box and sit on it. Simple and easy!

Price: Rs 1299

Deal: Rs1004

Cleansing Water

If you are too lazy to wash your face at night or even take care of your face and keep it fresh all day long. Carry this bottle of micellar water that works as a great make-up remover and cleanser.

Price: Rs 175

Deal: Rs123

Yoga Ball

Exercising every day improves the overall function of your mind and body and helps you not to be a procrastinator. But if you're procrastinating on doing exercise itself, then all you gotta have is this one yoga ball that makes your time more fun and enjoyable so you just wouldn’t want to miss it.

Price: Rs 599

Deal: Rs 399

Infuser bottle

Love to wake up late but want hot tea or cold fresh juice on time? Well, don't worry anymore. This infuser bottle is super easy to carry around thanks to its sleek design and is heat resistant. YOu can store both cold and warm drinks like cold-pressed, homemade juices, teas, energy drinks, water etc.

Price: Rs 750

Deal: Rs 749

Mop flip flop

Hate cleaning the floor every day or do you blame the lack of time to even clean the area where you walk more often like the kitchen and bedroom? This mop flip flop cleans the floor as you walk and its detachable design makes it easier for you to clean all later.

Price: Rs 499

Deal: Rs 349

Table clock

Keeping a clock close to you will tell you how late you are on all things on your to-do list if you have a list. It will give you the much-needed fire on your behind to get things done quickly.

Price: Rs 895

Deal: Rs 485

Noise-Cancelling Headphones

To blur out the boisterous background noise and help you focus on your task, these noise-cancelling headphones are a must. It is lightweight and comes with a foldable design.

Price: Rs 5699

Deal: Rs 4899

Do not procrastinate on buying these products as it's all on sale right now. You may miss out on the chance of getting them at deal-breaking prices.

