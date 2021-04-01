Amazon Deal of the Day: 8 Products every woman on her periods need to relieve pain and stay hygienic

Periods hit every month unwelcomed with excruciating pain and stress. Here are 8 things to shop from Amazon to deal with the pain and to stay clean those days.

Womanhood is a blessing. The ability to carry a soul within you is a magical feeling but to go through inexplicable pain, stomach ache, back pain and whatnot for this is a little too much, god! If you are to have screaming hours during your periods, shouting why good? Why? Then you have reached the right place. Here are 8 products that you need to stay clean, safe and happy in your period days. Keeping hygiene and happiness as our prime most priority, here are the handpicked products to shop right away.

Menstrual Cups

Well, the discomfort caused by sanitary pads is not new news. Unlike the pads, menstrual cups offer long-lasting period care and leaves no room for irritation, menstrual odour, itching, rashes or dryness. The Ultra soft menstrual cup is flexible and the spill-proof rim fits your body's curves ensuring leak-free protection.

Price: Rs 399

Deal of the Day: Rs 269

Healing Potli Compress

During those 5-7 days of menstruation knee pain, back pain and stomach pain are common among most women. This herbal potli helps in reducing those pains and promote better circulation and total relaxation. It's rejuvenating and will loosen up tense knotted muscles, improving muscle tone and strength.

Price: Rs 459

Deal of the Day: Rs 332

Period Pain Relief Patches

This thin and soft patch makes it easy to apply in your body and help ease cramps in the lower abdomen or lower back or even leg pain. The anti-inflammatory and cooling properties in it result in calming the affected area and easing it of pain for up to 8 hours.

Price: Rs 225

Deal of the Day: Rs 199

Cramp Relief Roll

For instant relief from period pain, use this roll-on which is infused with eucalyptus and other essential oils, which have potent healing and mood-lifting properties. These herbs also help in stimulating mood and energy. It is known for easing menstrual cramps and reducing muscle soreness naturally.

Price: Rs 996

Deal of the Day: Rs 596

Hot Water Bags

They are used to provide warmth, typically whilst in bed and for the application of heat to a specific part of the body. This hot water bottle is a high-quality reliever from aches in cold climatic conditions and makes you feel comfortable.

Price: Rs 450

Deal of the Day: Rs 194

Eco-Conscious Sanitary Pads

Are you aware of the zillion tons of plastic waste generated by this industry? If so, it’s high time you opt for eco-friendly napkins. The plant-based composition of these pads makes them naturally soft and rash-free, it also ensures that they are kind to the planet and conscious of its needs.

Price: Rs 635

Deal of the Day: Rs 540

Chocolates

We know what mouth-watering chocolate does to a woman in her period. It relaxes you and helps the hormones fin a balance. Treat yourself to some yummy chocolates and find peace and solace in them.

Price: Rs 700

Deal of the Day: Rs 595

Navel Oil

This ayurvedic oil reduces menstrual cramps and also helps with multiple PMS symptoms, from anger and irritability to anxiety and fluid retention. All you need to do is to put 2-3 drops of this oil on your belly and massage before going to bed to sleep comfortably without the period pain.

Price: Rs 599

Deal of the Day: Rs 299

