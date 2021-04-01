Amazon Deal of the Day: 8 Products every woman on her periods need to relieve pain and stay hygienic
Womanhood is a blessing. The ability to carry a soul within you is a magical feeling but to go through inexplicable pain, stomach ache, back pain and whatnot for this is a little too much, god! If you are to have screaming hours during your periods, shouting why good? Why? Then you have reached the right place. Here are 8 products that you need to stay clean, safe and happy in your period days. Keeping hygiene and happiness as our prime most priority, here are the handpicked products to shop right away.
Menstrual Cups
Well, the discomfort caused by sanitary pads is not new news. Unlike the pads, menstrual cups offer long-lasting period care and leaves no room for irritation, menstrual odour, itching, rashes or dryness. The Ultra soft menstrual cup is flexible and the spill-proof rim fits your body's curves ensuring leak-free protection.
Healing Potli Compress
During those 5-7 days of menstruation knee pain, back pain and stomach pain are common among most women. This herbal potli helps in reducing those pains and promote better circulation and total relaxation. It's rejuvenating and will loosen up tense knotted muscles, improving muscle tone and strength.
Period Pain Relief Patches
This thin and soft patch makes it easy to apply in your body and help ease cramps in the lower abdomen or lower back or even leg pain. The anti-inflammatory and cooling properties in it result in calming the affected area and easing it of pain for up to 8 hours.
Cramp Relief Roll
For instant relief from period pain, use this roll-on which is infused with eucalyptus and other essential oils, which have potent healing and mood-lifting properties. These herbs also help in stimulating mood and energy. It is known for easing menstrual cramps and reducing muscle soreness naturally.
Hot Water Bags
They are used to provide warmth, typically whilst in bed and for the application of heat to a specific part of the body. This hot water bottle is a high-quality reliever from aches in cold climatic conditions and makes you feel comfortable.
Eco-Conscious Sanitary Pads
Are you aware of the zillion tons of plastic waste generated by this industry? If so, it’s high time you opt for eco-friendly napkins. The plant-based composition of these pads makes them naturally soft and rash-free, it also ensures that they are kind to the planet and conscious of its needs.
Chocolates
We know what mouth-watering chocolate does to a woman in her period. It relaxes you and helps the hormones fin a balance. Treat yourself to some yummy chocolates and find peace and solace in them.
Navel Oil
This ayurvedic oil reduces menstrual cramps and also helps with multiple PMS symptoms, from anger and irritability to anxiety and fluid retention. All you need to do is to put 2-3 drops of this oil on your belly and massage before going to bed to sleep comfortably without the period pain.