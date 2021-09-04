Amazon Deal of the Day: 8 Products you need to make your lazy life easy

Amazon deals are something we never want you to miss out on. Today, we bring to you 8 products that are a perfect gifting item for your lazy friend or yourself if you think laziness is your middle name. These useful products make sure your lazy lifestyle won’t make you miss out on the everyday pleasure of living an organised happy life. From self-stirring mugs to floor cleaning flip flops, scroll on and find the product that’ll help you live your lazy life without any fuss.

Food Storage Containers

This airtight box that features a space-saving, stackable and nestable design is perfect to store your food. You can finish off your cooking chores and store your meal in this leak proof box so that whenever you feel hungry you don’t have to spend time in the kitchen again.

Price: Rs 1400

Deal: Rs 652

Self-Stirring Mug

Take the strain out of stirring with this self-stirring mug. Often lazy souls create the greatest inventions and we are sure this stirring mug was an idea of a smart yet lazy person who hated searching for a spoon all around the kitchen and finally stirring the coffee which must have become cold by then.

Price: Rs 339

Deal: Rs 349

Closet Organiser

You can put all your essentials in one place so that you don’t have to move around searching for them. From magazines, chargers, scissors, anything and everything, put them all in this organiser bag that can be placed on your couch, bed or desk to find things easily.

Price: Rs 599

Deal: Rs 399

Back Scratcher

Scratching your back can be hard especially if your lazy arms’ flexibility to reach the back is nil. This back scratcher tool will give you satisfactory effect and instant relief from back itching.

Price: Rs 190

Deal: Rs 149

Plastic Dhokla

This all in one dhokla set allows you to cook, steam, strain, reheat and serve. This is a must-have kitchen essential that’ll help you eat a decent meal even when you are feeling super lazy and tired of cooking.

Price: Rs 599

Deal: Rs 500

Laptop Table

If working from home means working from the bed for you, this laptop table is a must-buy option that will save you from backaches and neck pain. It’s foldable and comes with a multi-functional groove design.

Price: Rs 1499

Deal: Rs 799

Mop Slippers

Forget about cleaning the floors! These mop slippers are enough to clean as you walk and their premium thick chenille material makes sure to do the job perfectly. You can remove the mop from the shoes and wash it on the machine later.

Price: Rs 1199

Deal: Rs 599

Plant Fertiliser

Lazy plant mothers can now take a chill pill! All you need is these fertiliser sticks that provide all essential nutrients to keep your plants healthy and happy. Let your plants don’t die because of your laziness!

Price: Rs 900

Deal: Rs 700

