Amazon Deal of the Day: 8 Products you need to survive this gloomy rainy season

There were times when we really wished for rain but now, proving climate change is real, the rains have taken a different form of anger and are non-stop pouring on us. Going to work, walking to the stationery shop or just waiting for the bus, nothing is now possible without getting your shoe spoilt and clothes drenched. Don’t get us wrong, of course, we love the rain and its cool breeze but not how the whole atmosphere turns gloopy and moody and everything gets muddy. So on today’s deal of the day, we bring to you 8 products that you’ll need to survive this monsoon season.

Umbrella

Umbrellas are the must-have monsoon accessory and don’t forget to carry them with you always since we don’t know when it starts to pour. Strong umbrellas that don’t fly away like gas balloons are what you want during these heavy rainy days.

Price: Rs 599

Deal: Rs 379

Buy Now

You can also pick stylish umbrellas that come with a bottle cover to keep it handy in your small bags without taking much space or creating a fuss. Also, umbrellas become your face during the monsoon. People identify you with your umbrella colour and texture. So, try to embarrass yourself by picking the wrong ones.

Price: Rs 999

Deal: Rs 465

Buy Now

Raincoats

While umbrellas save your head and hair, it's really hard to rely on them on heavy rainy days and also, of course, you can’t ride your two-wheelers with umbrellas. Raincoats come as their perfect replacement and even children can wear them and feel comfortable and dry all while enjoying the rain. Also, no annoying person asks to share it just while who they ask when they see you with an umbrella.

Price: Rs 799

Deal: Rs 659

Buy Now

Walking at night on the streets during these dark cloudy days is not advisable. If you can in a necessary condition to do so, pick your raincoats with safety reflective strips so vehicles passing by do know there is someone in a striking sleek raincoat walking.

Price: Rs 6338

Deal: Rs 6198

Buy Now

Hands-Free Umbrella Hat

This hands-free umbrella fits all ages is really useful if you have so much work to do outdoors in rain. It sits in your head without being tight and suffocating.

Price: Rs 899

Deal: Rs 270

Buy Now

There is this new kind of hands-free umbrella which is especially for naughty kids who don’t you when you say don't play in rain but ends up catching a cold the very next second. Its portable and foldable design makes it an easily transportable piece and it's lightweight, so your kid won’t feel a thing.

Price: Rs 899

Deal: Rs 399

Buy Now

Rubber shoes

Don’t be the dumb fellow who wears the stunning velvet boots on a rainy day. Pick rubber slippers or shoes that provide you with enough grip so won’t slip on fall and also protect your other shoes from getting muddy and smelly from the rains.

Price: Rs 449

Deal: Rs 399

Buy Now

Rain Boot Shoe Cover

But in case you happened to be the person who wore the velvety boots or your most favourite shoes, here is what you want. The shoe cover will protect your shoe from wetting on rainy days, it will prevent your shoes from damage as well when you go across the thorny bush.

Price: Rs 999

Deal: Rs 499

Buy Now

Happy monsoon everybody! Stay safe and also shop for these essentials to meet your day to day activities amidst the rains.

Also Read: Monsoon Playlist: 4 Most famous and iconic rain songs of Bollywood