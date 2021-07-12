Amazon Deal of the Day: Get spa like foot care at home with THESE 8 massaging products

Foot care is as important as skin care and here are 8 products to help you achieve baby soft feet at home. Check it out!

It's proven that poor foot health can impede work performance. It makes you lazy and less enthusiastic about everyday activities of life. Giving yourself a good foot massage and also taking care of its beauty can make you feel more confident and energetic as the pressure points in your feet activate nerves that are sleeping. As feet are our body’s foundation the necessity of weekly massaging and masking is far more important than you think. Here are few products you need in your home to give your feet the spa treatment.

Foot Massager Machine

With strong heating functions and an ergonomic design that provides a comprehensive and comfortable massage, this creates your personalized massage program for your feet. It offers deep kneading foot massage with a rotation ball, rolling stick, squeeze pressure and heating.

Callus remover

If you possess calloused and cracked heels use this tool to massage your foot and remove the callus with ease. It makes your feet soft and also helps you painlessly scrape off dried skin.

Tea Tree Oil Foot Soak

Natural foot bath soak gives your feet the nourishment it craves for. This tea tree oil soak works wonders for several foot issues including toenail fungus, athlete’s foot, odour-causing bacteria, stubborn calluses etc.

Foot Pumice

This scrubber helps you exfoliate your feet as the Maribelle pumice stone will help you remove your rough calluses in an easy and safe way.

Foot Peel Mask

Masks wrap your feet like socks and allow the feet to absorb the essence of the foot mask in all directions improving skin vitality and nourishing it with botanical extracts that helps to reduce the appearance of fine lines.

Foot Massager Roller

The foot roller melts away your stress and gives you ticklish happiness that takes away all kinds of pain and helps you relax from work pressure. It is designed to suit all kinds of foot types.

Foot Cream

Say goodbye to cracked skin, callus and dead skin for once and for all, as this tea tree oil cream moisturises and hydrates your foot and makes it super soft. This lotion also contains ingredients such as peppermint oil, aloe vera, eucalyptus oil which nourishes your skin and keeps it healthy and lively.

Revitalizing Oil

Its lightweight and deep penetrating formula are created from high-quality natural cold-pressed oils and vitamins to provide intense hydration that replenishes and strengthens the cuticles and nails.

Do not forget to wash your feet every time you reach home after going out and also to exfoliate and give them a mild massage for healthy and strong feet.

