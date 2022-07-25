Amazon Deal of the Day: Grab up to 50 percent off on baby toys

Amazon daily deals enable us to grab the best product at slashed prices. In today’s deal of the day we found amazing and cute baby toys that are perfect for your munchkins to play with. These deals are live only for today so grab them before it's too late. Choosing the absolute “best” toys for babies is definitely a subjective topic. And new toys are hitting the market each and every day. Here we have the best at the best-est price ever!

Here are 6 baby toys from Amazon deals today:

1. Cactus Baby Toys

This funny toy will definitely make people who receive it laugh! It can record what you say and keep playing. Cheerful music and dancing are very suitable for creating a pleasant atmosphere and for hosting parties.

Price: Rs 899

2. Plush Cushion Baby Sofa Seat or Rocking Chair

This cutesy soft is lightweight and portable and easily provides your baby a safe place to sit in any room of the house. It is comfortable for the baby to sit or you can feed your baby on this comfortable fibre-filled product.

Price: Rs 850

3. Soft Cartoon Book with Sounds

This baby book is filled with super interesting characters and vivid cute patterns to make your baby's attention more lasting, bringing endless fun for your kids. The toddler activity book is compact and lightweight. It is easy for young babies to hold.

Price: Rs 659

4. Creatif Ventures Talking Tom Toy

Touch its Right ear, it will tell story plays. You will be surprised to see how good the narration of the tom is. Touch his left and right foot, you will see him respond! Touch his tail, belly and face and you will see a response.

Price: Rs 799

5. Joystick Game Controller Toy

Pretend video game controller with a multicoloured, light-up face. Press the abcs shape buttons and directional number pad or move the joystick, to activate various game based sound effect content. Move the clicker disc and toggle the switch on the top of the controller for more fine-motor play. Press the numbers up and down for animal sounds and music.

Price: Rs 469

6. Trade Globe Combo Water Ring

Trade Globe unicorn handheld game comes with many different unicorn designs. This water console ring toss game has an amazing pattern which makes it attractive. This can be held easily by your little ones.

Price: Rs 599

Amazon deal of the day offers exciting price drops on a selected few products that are valid at slashed prices only till tonight ends. Grab the best deals from the list mentioned above to make use of the sale to grab premium products at pocket-friendly prices.

Disclaimer: This article contains sponsored links and the content is created by Pinkvilla. We, at Pinkvilla, curate products only after detailed research based on shopping trends, product ratings, and honest customer reviews. Our aim is to make your shopping experience convenient and worth every penny. Happy shopping!

