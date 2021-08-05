Amazon Deal of the Day: Here are 7 things you need to survive monsoon miseries

Rains and breezy winds make us happy and the feeling of sleeping on your bed snuggled up in a comfy blanket during this chilly season is a blessing in disguise. But the trouble begins when you go to work or run errands outdoors. From the soft drizzles turning into sudden heavy rain blocking your vision to drive, or how smelly it makes your shoe look or how bad it muddy and dirty it makes the surroundings, monsoon miseries can be a long list of annoying things that few of us hate and others love. On Amazon today’s deal of the day, we bring to you 7 products that can help you survive the miseries of monsoon.

AntiFOG Kit

If you are someone who uses spectacles, you’ll know the trouble of how as the cold winds grace throw your face will also fog up your lenses making you blind for a few minutes. It’s highly dangerous if it happens while you are driving as anything can happen in seconds. The anti-fog solution leaves behind a thin hydrophilic film on the lenses, preventing them from fogging up.

Price: Rs 499

Deal: Rs 473

Buy Now

Bite Roll On for Rashes

It is also the season where mosquitoes and other insects increase in numbers and also spread diseases. This roll-on from Mama Earth provides quick relief from rashes and itching due to mosquito, bug and insect bites.

Price: Rs 448

Deal: Rs 376

Buy Now

Organizer Tray

During this pandemic, it’s important to take extra care. So if you are getting home outdoors remember to keep the footwear outside and instead of spoiling the floor or mat in your verandah, you can use plastic trays to store your drenched smelly shoes.

Price: Rs 999

Deal: Rs 399

Buy Now

Moisture Absorber

These moisture absorbers eliminate the musty smells from your footwear and furniture, gets rid of the fungus and moulds that develop on the wall during this wet season and also keeps you away from allergies and sneezing. A must-have product to survive the monsoon challenges.

Price: Rs 349

Deal: Rs 328

Buy Now

USB Desk Fan

Monsoon is not just about breezy winds, cool rains and snuggly weather. The humidity can take on your life with the sudden hit of hot weather the season brings. A handy fan is thus necessary to keep you happy all day and night even during power cuts.

Price: Rs 1699

Deal: Rs 1298

Buy Now

Cloth Rack

With frequent rains, it’s really hard to dry clothes outside. A double stand cloth rack will make your life much easier as it’s easily transportable from the garden to the drawing-room when the rain hits with no prior information.

Price: Rs 4999

Deal: Rs 2099

Buy Now

Rain cover for bags

It’s okay if your clothes, shoes and head are drenched in rain. But what about the laptop, phone and other essentials in your bag? Do you think your umbrella that can hardly cover your head will save the extended part of your bag? So get this rain cover right away to save your money from buying a new laptop.

Price: Rs 399

Deal: Rs 199

Buy Now

Shop these monsoon-ready products and enjoy the rain without any concerns and drudgery.

ALSO READ: World Breastfeeding Week: Dia Mirza expresses concern over lack of safe spaces for breastfeeding in public