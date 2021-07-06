Amazon Deal of the Day: Kitchen utilities and home appliances you need your hands on right away

Upgrade the utilities and appliances in your home with these cool products at deal-breaking prices.

Amazon deal of the day is 24-hour magic where you can shop amazing everyday products at prices like never before. From 25 per cent to 45 per cent off on most products here are the deals you shouldn’t miss. If you’ve been looking for some useful kitchen appliances and tools here are curated 8 products for you to shop right away. Don’t wait and miss out on the deals, just click the buy button and make it all yours right now, right here.

Robotic Vacuum Cleaner

With flexible cleaning modes and intensive cleaning technology, robot vacuum cleaners can be the new heroes of your home. You can just lay on your couch and give commands through Alexa and watch your robot do the cleaning.

Price: Rs 27900

Deal: Rs 12900

Vegetable Chopper

Chopping veggies can be a hard task and very time-consuming work as well. This chopper machine helps you get your vegetables and fruits chopped and sliced uniformly within a few minutes. A storage lid is included to keep the chopped food fresh in the refrigerator.

Price: Rs 599

Deal: Rs 275

Murukku maker

Well, we all miss going out and eating hot store-made snacks, but due to the country’s condition right now, homemade food is our only way forward. But this doesn't mean boring food. Make some crunchy murukku at home and have it with your tea enjoying this monsoon weather.

Price: Rs 499

Deal: Rs 329

Electric Kettle

Staying in a hostel with limited kitchen space or living alone with no idea of cooking but a stomach that’s always hungry, Kettle is a life saviour tool where you can make a hot chocolate mix to Maggi to everything in that small metal box.

Price: Rs 1099

Deal: Rs 625

Insulated Water Jug

Nothing in this world is as important as water. Keep drinking and stay hydrated for clear skin, a healthy body and a happy mind. This water jug comes with a nested tap to avoid accidental breakage and a sturdy built-in handle for easy carrying.

Price: Rs 600

Deal: Rs 499

Bath Towel Set

In pretty cool colours these bath towels are super absorbent and very soft. They are machine washable and dryable and are a must-have in every household.

Price: Rs 1250

Deal: Rs 799

Furniture Lifter Mover Tool Set

Arranging furniture and moving heavy loads has always been a tough job. But with this toolset, you can never again worry about furniture shifting and total house cleaning days. From desks, beds, sofas, racks to pianos, refrigerators and whatnot, you can now move any household items easily anywhere anytime.

Price: Rs 1199

Deal: Rs 536

Smart Alarm Clock

This digital clock enables you to know the sharp time and environmental temperature. Place it on your work desk or on your lamp table near your bed to keep a track of time throughout the day and finish off your duties on time.

Price: Rs 1499

Deal: Rs 499

