Amazon Deal of the Day: Up to 59 percent off of sleek laptop sleeves

Laptop sleeves are an integral part of everyday life for every college-going students and working men and women. Laptop sleeves are a must-have to protect your laptop from unnecessary scratches and accidental damages! We bring to you 7 snazzy picks from the Amazon deal of the day. These fast grabs are now available at slashed prices and are the best of the deals that you shouldn’t miss out on!

Here are 7 laptop sleeves from the Amazon deal of the day:

Grab these sleek design durable laptop sleeves at discounted prices right away!

1. Navy Blue 360 Protective Laptop Sleeve

This classy and professional laptop sleeve features ultra-thick, yet lightweight protective cushioning to ensure your laptop will remain safe from drops and bumps and has multiple elastic bands in the second large zipper compartment to make it easier than ever to organise accessories such as charger, cable, etc.

Price: Rs 2999

Deal: Rs 1102

2. Grey Laptop Sleeve

Here’s another classy number that will give a stylish spin to your laptop and OOTd. The bag is an eye grabber and the perfect pick to carry to your work. The premium quality felt exterior and flannel interior provides 360° protection for your devices against dust, scratches and bumps.

Price: Rs 2499

Deal: Rs 1233

3. Chumbak Funky Laptop Sleeve

If you're looking for something fun and quirky, this laptop sleeve from Chumbak is just for you! It is spacious enough to easily accommodate laptops up to 15.6 inches and is made with neoprene with flannelette lining that provides ultimate protection.

Price: Rs 1395

Deal: Rs 837

4. Splash-Proof Grey Ultra-Sleek Designer Laptop

With a vintage touch, this snazzy-looking laptop sleeve has a soft but thick fabric lining to save your laptop from bumps, scratches or jerks making it highly suitable for portability or business commute. It also features a smaller compartment on the front and is fastened by magnetic buttons.

Price: Rs 1995

Deal: Rs 1695

5. AirCase 11.6-Inch Laptop Sleeve

With up to 59 percent off from the Amazon deal of the day, this sleek grey laptop sleeve featuring neon accents is a fantastic choice to upgrade your style. Its made from material that ensures full protection to your laptop. It can protect your laptop against accidental drops, scratches, bruises, stains and other minor damages.

Price: Rs 1699

Deal: Rs 689

6. The Skin Mantra Laptop Sleeve

We absolutely love the chic design of this black laptop sleeve that features a quirky colourful text print. They are not just water-resistant but are washable ensuring longevity and are compact enough to be put in a backpack. It's a perfect companion even if you wish to use it as a standalone accessory on airport transits.

Price: Rs 1699

Deal: Rs 600

7. Wooum 15.6 Inch Laptop Sleeve

This bright and cosy looking laptop sleeve comes with an extra compartment and handles to carry it easily everywhere. It is lightweight, durable, comfortable and stylish. It also features a dual-zippered access laptop pocket with thick foam-padded. It is water-resistant, consisting of premium quality stitching and high-grade zippers,

Price: Rs 999

Deal: Rs 349

Amazon deal of the day offers exciting deals on these products only for a limited time. So hurry up and grab your laptop sleeves right now! We hope you found your best pick from our curated list of 7 laptop sleeves from popular brands that assures quality!

Disclaimer: The article contains sponsored links. The content is created by Pinkvilla.

