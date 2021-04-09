Amazon Deal of the Day: Shop THESE 5 gaming accessories to amp up your gamer spirit

If you are a gamer or got a gamer friend, here are 5 incredible gaming accessories to make your gaming experience more fun and fab. Check it out!

Gaming could be your favourite pastime and for some, it's a passion where one can’t be pulled out from. To enjoy the gaming hours to their fullest form you need these 5 gaming accessories that get a more comfy and errorless gaming experience. You can also gift them to your loved ones who are into gaming for this festive season. Thanks to Amazon’s deal of the day offers you now make these products yours at a much cheaper price. So hurry up and start shopping!

Gamepad

Experience console gaming with this wireless gamepad by Cosmic Byte. It comes with easy to customize controls and extensively supports your PC. It is a perfect controller that you can have for your PC. Giving the true gamer experience in a box of happiness.

Price: Rs 1899

Deal of the day: Rs 1599

Buy Now

Gaming Headset

This gaming stereo headset comes with a boom microphone, compatible with all audio devices with a mini-jack 3.5mm. Its high-performance magnets provide a high-quality sound, an omnidirectional high sensitivity and the adaptable boom microphone that guarantees crystal-clear chat.

Price: Rs 1499

Deal of the day: Rs 999

Buy Now

Thumb grips

You don’t want to lose a game just because your joystick buttons have worn out, right? So buy these controllers that provide the grip and necessary comfort for you to win the game.

Price: Rs 499

Deal of the day: Rs 219

Buy Now

Card Case

Scared of misplacing your gaming cards. It is organised in a safe case just like a true gamer. This game case is compatible with switch console games.

Price: Rs 699

Deal of the day: Rs 449

Buy Now

Halo Wars - 2 (Xbox One)

Would you like to build and lead powerful armies of vehicles and troops in epic battles? You can play this game with or against friends and the Xbox-Live community in a variety of multiplayer modes supporting up to 6 players. Bring on the game!

Price: Rs 3999

Deal of the day: Rs 499

Buy Now

Share your comment ×