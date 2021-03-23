Amazon Deal of the Day: Shop These 8 products for new moms and newborns to relieve stress and care more

Here are 8 products that every mother should buy to keep themselves and their baby happy. Check it out!

Motherhood is no easy task. It’s divine and daunting at the same time and that’s why on today’s Amazon deal of the day we bring to you curated 8 products for both mother and child to enjoy and live the moments of life comfortably. These are everyday products that you can use regularly and make sure your infant is doing things as you wish. To get them to eat, bath, sleep on time without much tears and drama, these fun products will help you find peace in the mayhem.

Interactive Bath Toy

The fun and bright colours and shapes stimulate the baby's senses and high contrast supports early development. It helps in developing hand-eye coordination for interactive play. The floating purple octopus toy will make your child bath more often.

SoundSpa Lullaby

Putting the baby to sleep is a huge task and since most of us are not blessed with a blissful voice to sing a lullaby, this gadget can become our solace. It allows you to choose the most comforting sound for your baby to create a relaxing and peaceful atmosphere for better sleep. The volume is adjustable to ensure the music or sounds aren’t too loud for your baby to sleep.

Convertible Car Seat

One of the most important and must-have products is this seater to make your baby’s journey in the four-wheeler more fun, comfortable and safe. It features a 4-position extension panel that provides up to 5” of extra rear-facing legroom, allowing your child to safely ride rear-facing longer.

Manual Breast Pump

This breast pump lets you express milk using the power of natural suction! Simply squeeze, attach to your breast and let it work its magic. They are also made with super soft silicone that is gentle and comfortable on sensitive skin.

Stretch Marks Therapy

During pregnancy, you start feeling your stretch marks which, with time, only gets more prominent. They are natural and very common and if you wish to improve their presence then rely your trust on this product. It locks moisture in to help prevent stretch marks and increase the moisture content of the skin, thereby helping to keep skin more elastic and less apt to tear and form stretch marks.

Baby Bottle Warmer

This sphere-shaped baby bottle warmer steam heats bottles and baby food efficiently and effectively. Its warming chamber fits regular, angled, wide neck, disposable, and silicone bottles. This is a stable non-skid base bottle warmer.

Sponge Bottle Brush

Bottle Brush makes bottle cleaning quicker and easier, so you can spend less time at the sink and more time with your precious little one. The sponge tip helps you reach all areas with a sudsy swipe, while the non-slip handle gives soapy hands the right grip while cleaning. Cleaning a baby’s bottle crystal clear is much important for his/her safety.

Maternity Pillow

As much as you care for your baby, care for yourself too. A good night’s sleep is one important thing that no new moms should miss. The C-shaped body pillow is not only a maternity pillow for sleeping designed for pregnant women or breastfeeding mothers compared but also a full body pillow for adults suffering from hip pain, poor posture, athletes, people in physical therapy or recovering from an injury, and anyone looking to get better sleep.

