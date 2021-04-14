Amazon Deal of the Day:6 interesting toys from Amazon to improve children’s cerebral growth

Is your child bored at home glued to the phone screens? Here are 6 exciting toys and games that can amp up their energy and make life at home more fun.

The pandemic has turned the best part of children’s lives into not so fun part and if digital media is the only thing that they are stuck to then it’s not getting any better. As parents are working from home and the new social distancing norms have brought in new complications, its children whose lives are getting affected in most awful ways. So shop these exciting products that are fun and help in cerebral improvement, also a joyful way to spend time with your kids playing games.

Building Blocks

Build and dismantle different forms of buildings, animals and other shapes with these colourful blocks. It is noted to improve kid’s attention span, colour and shape understanding of 3D form.

Stuffed Unicorn

The plush animal toy is so cute and lifelike that it can stimulate children's vision, hearing and touch, helping them to contact and recognize the outside world. This light-weighted, soft and easy to carry, attractive, colourful vibrant looks cute and creative unicorn pattern design makes it more attractive for kids.

Xylophone for Kids

With well-made and vibrantly coloured metal keys that produce the clearest tones, this colourful and sturdy xylophone instrument will help your kids create the most magical sounds. By learning and playing music can inspire and influence kids’ emotions, cultivate creativity and eye-hand coordination. It provides long-term benefits for kids’ intellectual development.

Tumbling Tree

This is a super fun game of balance, skill and strategy. Build the tallest tree without causing it to tumble down to win! This game encourages interactive play and helps develop fine motor skills. It is perfect for children ages 6 and up and a great game to play with friends and family.

Jenga

The Jenga game is the original woodblock game that families have loved for generations. Pull out a block, place it on top, but don't let the tower fall! This fun, challenging game is a great game for families and kids ages 6 and up.

LCD Writing Tablet

This tablet can be an interesting tool to uplift and encourage the artistic skills of your child. Draw and grow with them and also make sure to print and frame their creative works as a mark of encouragement.

