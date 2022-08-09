Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2022: Top-selling raincoats to pick from Amazon sale

The rainy season is here with gushing winds, heavy rains and floods. Rains have received an equal amount of love and hatred from people living across the country, especially in India. Monsoon is meant to be the season of romance and rains. But what if you need to head to an urgent meeting or meet-up? Sounds annoying? Why not? Umbrella does prevent you from getting wet but you end up wetting your bottoms and the irritating water sprinkles on your clothes. Holding an umbrella along with bags, wallets or smartphones can be even more annoying as they restrict our hand mobility. Hence, you should prefer raincoats. Easy to slip into and 100 percent rain protection. Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2022 is here to resolve your monsoon woes as it offers amazing deals on raincoats. Check them out!

Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2022 sale on raincoats

Rainy seasons call for umbrellas but raincoats are the most preferred choice especially when you find yourself carrying bags. With raincoats, you cover yourself from head to toe and for bags put on the bag cover. Tada! You are monsoon ready!

1. ZEEL Men's Raincoat

This men’s raincoat lends you top and bottom protection. It comes with a jacket as well as a bottom. The jacket features a drawstring so that you can adjust it according to your needs and comfort levels. It gives you advanced protection against rain and wind along with PVC coating on the lining for 100 percent water resistance.

Price: Rs. 839

Deal: Rs. 797

2. Zacharias Women's Waterproof Raincoat

Women cannot always slide into one-piece raincoats. There are times when they need to exchange rigorous activities. And if cycling or riding a bike is an option to commute, then this two-piece raincoat is perfect. The waterproof trouser and jacket make sure you stay dry. Why need to both about long waits at the bus stop or fear of racing cars? Well, with this raincoat on, puddles, raindrops and splashes of the vehicles will never bother you or restrict your movement.

Price: Rs. 999

Deal: Rs. 474

3. G3E Unisex Solid Raincoat

Unisex raincoats have received immense appreciation due to their free size. They are comfortable and offer 100 percent rain protection. It is a long sleeve zipper raincoat meant for both men as well as women. What’s more? You can also carry your backpack under this raincoat.

Price: Rs. 599

Deal: Rs. 474

4. Zacharias Women's PVC Waterproof Raincoat

This women’s raincoat has the ability to keep your upper body, thighs and hips dry. The power of the flowers will indeed keep you comfortable and breathable. This raincoat is crafted from transparent waterproof material and has flowers all over it. What’s more? Taking this raincoat on and off is easy and a matter of seconds.

Price: Rs. 999

Deal: Rs. 569

5. Rocksport Waterproof Polyester Rain Poncho with Hood

This Rocksport Waterproof Polyester Rain Poncho with Hood is a unisex raincoat that is just phenomenal in protecting you and your huge backpacks. It has a compact design with a packing pouch so that you can carry it easily with your selves. This rain poncho has a single cord that you can adjust according to your fit type.

Price: Rs. 999

Deal: Rs. 806

6. Zacharias Men's Waterproof Double Layer Reversible Raincoat with Pant

This reversible raincoat is meant for men. It comes with a jacket and bottom comfortable enough to walk during heavy rains. The raincoat is made in India and drys off quicker than expected.

Price: Rs. 1999

Deal: Rs. 949

7. Amazon Brand- Symactive Water Resistant Polyester Long Rain Coat

This Amazon Brand- Symactive Water Resistant Polyester Long Rain Coat has pockets in the front to carry vehicle keys and other essentials. It also has reflective strips in the front and back of the jacket for night visibility and safety. This long raincoat comes with a quality zipper and leakproof stitching.

Price: Rs. 999

Deal: Rs. 549

Thanks to Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2022 deals for allowing you to update your monsoon essentials. In addition to raincoats, you can buy bag covers, gumboots, rainy shoes, sandals and so much more. Head to Amazon now as the sale ends tomorrow at midnight.

