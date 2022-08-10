Amazon Great Freedom Festive Sale: Last-minute deals on everyday use stationeries you shouldn’t miss out on

Amazon Great Freedom Festive Sale will end in a few hours and here we have curated a few amazing deals on everyday use stationery items that you shouldn’t miss out on. Normally we tend to forget shopping and borrow these essentials from our friends but with sales on, we can grab them all at slashed prices making now the best time to go on a shopping spree!

6 Stationery products from Amazon Great Freedom Festive Sale:

Scroll on to grab the blockbuster deals on daily use stationery products from Amazon Great Freedom Festive Sale.

1. Felt Tip Marker Pens

This set of colourful marker pens can be used on an everyday basis for art projects, corrections or colour coding notes and so on. It's a must-have product in every school and college-going student’s hands. You can grab them at a discounted price for Amazon Sale today.

Price: Rs 600

Deal: Rs 239

2. COI Note Pad/Memo Book

In a meeting, classroom or business zoom call, it's always important to take notes and this is why you need this super cool memo book with sticky notes. It will help you organise your day skillfully and also to jot down important points after each meeting.

Price: Rs 800

Deal: Rs 199

3. Sharpener for Pencil

Here’s a cool and quirky sharpener that is perfect for gifting. It’s the best sharpener for coloured and soft pencils, cakes, crayons, charcoal and more. The unique revolving handle makes sharpening easy and fun.

Price: Rs 599

Deal: Rs 229

4. Classmate Long Notebook

Get this set of 12 notes at 25 percent off from Amazon Great Freedom Festive Sale! Notebooks can never go waste, we always need them for hassle-free note-taking during classes or lectures and even for jotting down our day-to-day bills and other necessities.

Price: Rs 660

Deal: Rs 495

5. Washable Glue Sticks

This pack of 12 glue sticks are ideal for anything from arts and crafts to office or school projects. The glue stick comes in a handy portable container that can easily be slipped into a backpack or pocket or stashed away in a desk drawer.

Price: Rs 500

Deal: Rs 189

6. All Purpose Scissors

Talking about the everyday use of stationery items, how can we miss out on scissors? They are needed almost every day and are a must-have tool in every household. These multipurpose scissors are made of stainless steel and premium quality blades to serve various purposes like crafts, hair cutting, tailoring and kitchen uses.

Price: Rs 205

Deal: Rs 165

Amazon Great Freedom Festive Sale ends tonight. We don’t have much time left, so grab all things you fancy right away at slashed prices.

