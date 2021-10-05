Amazon Great Indian Festival 2021: Top 5 items pet parents need to buy for their fur babies

The Amazon Great Indian Festival 2021 is a sheer delight for pet parents who are looking for exclusive yet economical products for their pets. Pets are not less than family members. The joy, warmth and love reciprocated by them knows no bounds. They offer unconditional emotional support to their masters. Nevertheless, pets are the most loyal companions for life and indeed a life saviour when life throws lemons on us.

Here are top 5 items which are nothing less than a token of love that every pet parent needs to buy to pamper their fur babies explicitly.

1. Gorgeous Soft Reversible Round Cats and Dogs Bed

This Gorgeous Soft Reversible Round Cats and Dogs Bed is suitable for all kinds of weather. It can be hand-washed and cleaned multiple times with ease. The base of the bed has a non woven fabric that generates an immense amount of warmth to your pets. Talking about the fabric, it is purely made up of high quality velvet and high density foam with a polyfill filled cushion. Your fur babies can enjoy their sleep by simply lying on this bed.

Price: Rs. 1899

Deal: Rs. 420

2. Adjustable Anti-Biting Dog Soft Silica Gel Muzzle

Taking your pets for a walk is the most tedious job. You have to take care that they don’t swallow anything that is not meant for them. This Adjustable Anti-Biting Dog Soft Silica Gel Muzzle is a must and it also ensures safety of the pedestrians. The belt is made up of high quality nylon. The muzzle is tough yet soft and has a comfortable buckle. The breathable hollow design of the muzzle gives all-around protection and allows unrestricted panting and drinking.

Price: Rs. 649

Deal: Rs. 345

3. Pedigree Adult Dry Dog Food

Want to improve the health of your pet? Pedigree Adult Dry Dog Food is the answer to all your questions. It has the capability to strengthen the dog muscles and boost their digestive system. This dry dog food helps the dog in building a strong and shinier coat of fur. The ingredients include rice, soya bean, meat, chicken, peas, corn, carrot and peas. Can anything be more appropriate than this?

Price: Rs.660

Deal: Rs. 561

4. Captain Zack Barking Up The Tea Tree Dog Shampoo

Worried about your fur baby’s skin irritation? Buy Captain Zack Barking Up The Tea Tree Dog Shampoo and bid adieu to skin irritation and itchiness in a jiffy. This shampoo is anti-fungal and prevents dandruff. The rich creamy lather of the on the coat of your dog will prove that the shampoo has begun to release its effectiveness. The tea tree oil and vitamin E moisturises the skin and helps in achieving a healthy and glossy coat.