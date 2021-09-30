Amazon Great Indian Festival 2021: Upto 70 percent off on electronics and accessories you shouldn't miss
Get ready for Amazon’s Great Indian Festival 2021 that is going to hit the internet on 3rd October 2021. Every penny is precious so save upto 70 percent on your bills. Scroll down and check out the blockbuster deals on electronics and accessories that you shouldn’t miss this season. Don’t forget to take due advantage of the sale and grab your favourite accessories before they are gone.
1. Noise Buds VS103 - Truly Wireless Earbuds
Noise Buds VS103 Wireless Earbuds has a hyper sync technology that allows you to use them for 4.5 hours on a single charge. In addition, you can also use them for more than 13 hours making a total playtime of up to 18 hours with the charging case. The sharp sound quality of the earbuds are highly appreciated. What’s more? These earbuds are full touch control electronic accessories that help you manage calls, music and volume on the go.
2. BoAt Flash Edition Smartwatch
Smartwatches have managed to attain the label of “never-ending fashion”. BoAt Flash Edition Smartwatch that comes with an activity tracker is a must have. What’s interesting? It also has multiple sports modes, full touch 1.3" Screen, sleep monitor, gesture, camera and music control, dust, sweat and splash resistance. The real time health monitoring system can help you to spy your health status anytime anywhere.
3. Fujifilm Instax Mini 9 Instant Camera
Fujifilm Instax Mini 9 Instant Camera has a huge fan following. Clicking pictures is not just an art of photography, rather it is a way to treasure life-long memories. This instant camera has a selfie mirror. You can keep an eye on your framing with the mirror right next to the lens. The in-built high key mode mark allows one to click pictures that have a light and soft impression. Once can simply peep into the settings of the camera and explore the brightness adjustment dial for more clear snaps. Nevertheless, it has the capability to adjust its brightness depending upon the surroundings.
4. BoAt Stone 170 with 5W Speaker Bluetooth
Bluetooth speakers are a must when you love to groove on the beats of the music. BoAt Stone 170 with 5W Speaker Bluetooth comes with a playback time of 6 hours and has a water resistant design. It has a powerful 1800mAh lithium battery that delivers long-lasting results. The multifunction buttons accompanying the volume buttons have an easy user interface. It shoots all the noxious blocks that hinders between you and your favourite music. The rugged structure of the bluetooth wireless speaker generates a deep booming bass which is perfect for instant parties and occasions.
5. MI Wi-Fi 1080p Full HD 360° Viewing Area Smart Security Camera
MI Wi-Fi 1080p Full HD 360° Viewing Area Smart Security Camera ensures 100 percent safety and security. This is an indoor camera that spys with a camera angle of 110 degree. It has an infrared night vision and supports any android device. Be it an office, garage, kitchen, bathroom, living room, bedroom, or hallway, it can cover a wide dynamic range and produce clear and detailed backgrounds. With upto 64GB SD card storage it can serve your purpose.
Add your favourite electronics and accessories to your Amazon wish list so that you buckle yourself up on 3rd October 2021. You are too close to fulfilling your desire of owning the above electronics and accessories.
