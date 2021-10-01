Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Must have Earphones & Bluetooth Devices

Whether you’re a music junkie or not, earphones and other hearing devices have now become an absolute necessity in this ‘work from home’ landscape. Online classes, virtual meetings and even virtual dates demand an excellent hearing device to listen properly, especially when the network can be lagging. So, to acquaint you with the best options, we have curated this list of earphones, headphones and earbuds so you can choose accordingly. Also, The Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale is just around the corner beginning from the 3rd of October for everyone and early access from the 2nd of October for prime members. So wishlist, add to cart and happy shopping!

1. Sound Bomb Earbuds

These eclectic sound bomb earbuds feature seamless pairing and music streaming with your smartphones. They are sweat resistant and come with a Type C Charging Port and Cable. The portable charging case with loop makes it easy to travel with and highly functional. You can also converse on calls anytime anywhere with the built-in mic. So, go grab this goodie now!

PRICE: ₹ 899

BUY NOW

2. True Wireless Earbuds

These earbuds have a studio quality sound output which makes it one of the best wireless earbuds in the market or anything you’ve ever tried. The Bluetooth 5.0 in these wireless earbuds give them a stronger, better connection. Control your music and calls with the tap of a finger. It comes with a 7.5-hour battery life and with the charging case, these wireless earbuds can give upto 30 hours of music!

PRICE: ₹ 1299

BUY NOW

3. In Ear Headphones

These noise cancelling earphones feature a one-button universal remote with mic. It can easily launch access to Google Assistant or Siri and it comes with 3 sizes of ear tips to suit your comfort. The sleek, glossy and ergonomic design makes it a must have in your tech collection.

PRICE: ₹ 529

BUY NOW

4. ProBass Earphones

The oval-shaped earbud with nozzle angled at 60 degree tunnels the sound directly into the ear canal, also providing noise isolation. The light yet sturdy neck band can drape comfortably across the neck with supreme comfort and in-line controls. Ideal for sweating it out at the gym as it has a sweat proof exterior.

PRICE: ₹ 799

BUY NOW

5. Wireless Bluetooth Headphones with Mic

These wireless headphones come in an ergonomic design and are a perfect fit and design for long hours of usage (9 ideally). Listen to music, podcasts and more for long hours with soft ear cups making it super comfortable for daily wear. Be spoilt for choice with multi-connectivity options like BT, 3.5 mm AUX input, FM and MicroSD card.

PRICE: ₹ 699

BUY NOW

6. Wired Stereo Headphones with Mic

This corded electric headphone features a smart integrated in-cord remote which facilitates easy audio control options. It is widely compatible with smartphones, tablets, laptops or computers and other 3.5 mm aux port multimedia devices. The superior sound quality and lengthy cable is ideal for long hours of listening.

PRICE: ₹ 499

BUY NOW

ALSO READ: Top rated fragrances for gifting a woman