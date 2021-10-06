Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Must read biographies to expand your horizons

Biographies are self-accounts of a person’s life, spanning their childhood, adult life; both personal and professional and instances of greatness and cowardice too. Why must you read one? It’s better to learn from other’s mistakes and try implementing their successful habits in our lives to minimise errors and be happy. We’ve curated a list of must-read biographies on Amazon and what better time to buy them than the ongoing Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale. So wishlist, add to cart and happy shopping!

1. Unfinished: Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra’s journey from being crowned as Miss World 2000 at the age of 18 to now being a Hollywood starlet is no less than a fairy tale. Her commendable resilience, work ethic and passion is a great source of inspiration to us Indians and therefore, this memoir written by Priyanka herself is a must read!

PRICE: ₹ 373

2. Elon Musk: How the Billionaire CEO of SpaceX and Tesla is Shaping our Future

Elon Musk is the renowned entrepreneur and innovator behind PayPal, SpaceX, Tesla, and SolarCity. Musk wants to save our planet; he wants to send citizens into space, to form a colony on Mars; he wants to make money while doing these things; and he wants us all to know about it. A must read for science nerds!

PRICE: ₹ 416

3. Wings of Fire: Abdul Kalam

Late visionary scientist Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam, also our once honourable President has a journey like no other. Dr. Kalam by narrating his life journey evokes the reader to identify with one’s inner fire and potential, for he was of the firm belief that each one of us was born with the strength and potential to make a tangible change in the world.

PRICE: ₹ 210

4. My Life in Full: Indra Nooyi

Indra K. Nooyi served as CEO and chairman of PepsiCo from 2006 to 2019. She was one of the world's most sought-after advisors to entrepreneurs, executives and governments. Her life has been nothing less than inspirational. She is an icon to Indian women and her biography would be the perfect gift for your mother, sister, wife or friend!

PRICE: ₹ 475

5. Steve Jobs: The Exclusive Biography

Tech geeks, this one’s for you! He donned many caps of a business magnate, industrial designer, investor, and media proprietor. He was the chairman, CEO and co-founder of Apple Inc. He inspired millions and revolutionised the tech world which we now can't live without.

PRICE: ₹ 348

6. The Diary of a Young Girl

The Holocaust was one of the most horrendous and terrible eras in history. Honest, lucid and empathetic; The Diary of A Young Girl by Anne Frank deserves a read by everyone who has ever questioned the mental strength of humans.

PRICE: ₹ 94

