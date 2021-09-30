Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Offers and new launches to keep an eye on

As we step into October, us Indians will be surrounded by festivals left and right be it Navratri, Dussehra, Karwa Chauth and subsequently Diwali. Festivals mean gifts and refurbishing our homes on account of entering a new stage of life. Luckily, to our saviour comes the appropriately timed ‘Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale.’ It starts from the 3rd of October with ample offers, discounts and new launches. If you happen to be a Prime member, you get early access by a day, i.e. the 2nd of October so you can grab the hot deals before they run out! If you aren’t already a member, go sign up for your prime membership, so that you’re not only exposed to these deals beforehand but also guaranteed unlimited FREE One-Day and Two-Day Delivery on eligible items without the extra fee.

What a time to be alive for tech geeks as Amazon will be dropping the hottest digital watches and earbuds from Noise at such unbelievable prices. Other notable items include the Samsung Galaxy M52, Mi 2K Pro Camera and boAt Air Dopes 452. You can also pre book items at a nominal rate of 1 rupee which will guarantee early availability of the product during the ‘redemption window- 9PM to 12 AM on Oct 1’ before the start of Amazon’s Great Indian Festival.

Fashion fanatics too, can go all out as there will be 1000 plus top brands and 40 lakh plus styles to choose from. There is also a discount up to 80 percent on selected merchandise for men’s, women’s and kid’s clothing. Similarly, home décor and kitchen essentials will soon run out of stock owing to the unbelievable deals up to 70 percent off which is why you should start wishlisting your desired items, so you can pounce right on time. Happy Shopping!

