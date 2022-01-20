Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2022: Impeccable smart watches that are worth the hype

Do you wish to spy on your health status? Would you like to carry out phone-free activities? Do you want to elevate your style simply by adding one accessory? You have landed on the right page. We bring to you impeccable smart watches that are worth the hype. These smart watches are not only classy but also too dope to flaunt it everyday. Grab the best without any additional thought and be grateful for the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2022.

1. Apple Watch SE

This apple watch has a gold aluminium case with starlight sport band and GPS connectivity. You can take up calls, spy on your heart rate, track every kind of workout, type a message, sync your favourite songs and also meet your sound sleep goals right from your wrist.

Price: Rs. 29900

2. boAt Flash Edition Smartwatch

boAt Flash Edition Smartwatch comes with an activity tracker and multiple sports modes. It has a full touch 1.3 inch screen for utmost style and accessibility. It has numerous other features like a gesture control, sleep monitor, camera and music control. In addition to this, the smart watch is dust, sweat and splash resistant.

Price: Rs. 6990

Deal: Rs. 1999

3. boAt Xtend Smartwatch with Alexa Built-in

This smartwatch is smart enough to answer all your questions. The built-in Alexa can set reminders, alarms and provide you with weather forecasts and also live cricket scores. This watch has a 69 inch HD display, multiple watch faces, stress monitor, heart and blood oxygen monitoring, 14 sports modes and sleep monitor.

Price: Rs. 7990

Deal: Rs. 2499

4. Noise ColorFit Ultra Bezel-Less Smart Watch

Noise ColorFit Ultra Bezel-Less Smart Watch is one such watch that can withstand your rough use with ease. It comes with a 1.75 inch HD display, 60 sports modes, blood oxygen, heart rate and stress tracker. It works upto 9 days once fully charged. This smartwatch is a must have that will be your companion in everyday hustle.

Price: Rs. 5999

Deal: Rs. 2999

5. OnePlus Watch Midnight Black

OnePlus Watch Midnight Black is a stylish edition and a comfortable watch band. It has a seamless bluetooth connection, warp charging abilities that give you a battery life for one day within 5 minutes. It has a 4GB standalone storage capacity that will manage every app and data of yours.

Price: Rs. 16999

Deal: Rs. 13999

6. Crossbeats Ignite Pro Spo2 Full Touch Smart Watch

Crossbeats Ignite Pro Spo2 is a full touch smart watch with 1.7 inch 3D curved display with a metal body. You can control music, operate your camera shutter, get to know weather updates, try your hands on stopwatch, reminders and alarms. In case of loss, you can find your watch with the my phone feature. This watch is loaded with super cool specifications that will offer an extra edge.

Price: Rs. 9999

Deal: Rs. 2899

7. pTron Force X11 Bluetooth Calling Smartwatch

This smart watch comes with a 1.7 inch full touch colour display and real time tracker. It has multiple features that help you to keep a check on your health status as well as your day to day schedule. It is waterproof and has a tough metal body and a changeable silicone strap.

Price: Rs. 7999

Deal: Rs. 2799

8. Pebble Pace Pro SmartWatch

This watch has dedicated dual sensors and a curved display. With immense tracking ability, this smartwatch is a must have everyday essential. It has a long battery life that gives you the accessibility to menu and smart notifications in a jiffy.

Price: Rs. 4999

Deal: Rs. 2199

Why keep a check only on time when you can spy on everything else in the manner? These smart watches will keep you on your toes and make sure you carry out all your daily chores with utmost ease. Snag your most loved smart watch now from Amazon Great Republic Day Sale and get extra edgy this season.

