Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2022: Wireless accessories under Rs. 20000 to run off with

In the daily hustle and bustle, you don't have time to wait for your technological devices to get charged for the day. While on the go, you need to hunt for an electric socket to charge your drained devices. In addition to this, do the tangled wires of your technological accessories bother you? What if your charged devices last upto 12 hours and go wireless? Head to the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2022 and choose your most favourite wireless accessories to run off with this season.

1. Oneplus Bullets

These Oneplus Bullets are widely recommended wireless Z bass edition bluetooth in ear earphones that comes with a mic. These earphones are fully compatible with all types of smartphones. If you love to enjoy heavy bass sound, you should definitely gift yourself these earphones.

Price: Rs. 2190

Deal: Rs. 1799

Buy Now

2. Apple AirPods Pro

These Apple AirPods Pro have a battery life that lasts upto 24 hours. With active noise cancellation for immersive sound, these airpods are a must have for all of your apple devices. Now you can connect with Siri anytime anywhere and get things done in a jiffy. The 3 sizes of soft and tapered silicone tips help you to choose your perfect ear fit.

Price: Rs. 24900

Deal: Rs. 18990

Buy Now

3. Oneplus Buds Pro

Oneplus Buds rank top in the wishlist of every techno-savvy individual. They live upto the expectations and fulfil every necessity of the netizen. They automatically detect environmental sound and provide a distraction free listening experience. You can flaunt them for a maximum of 36 hours once fully charged. The powerful bass of the buds will compel you to stand up and groove on its sound.

Price: Rs. 11,990

Deal: Rs. 8990

Buy Now

4. Apple AirPods

These Apple AirPods have a new Apple H1 headphone chip that offers a faster wireless connection to your devices. With high quality audio, rich voice and one tap setup, these airpods are unmissable.

Price: Rs. 18900

Deal: Rs.13999

Buy Now

5. Apple 20W USB-C Power Adapter

If you are a die heart apple fan and own multiple apple devices, then this Apple 20W USB-C Power Adapter is a must buy accessory. It is travel friendly and offers quick and efficient charging solutions to all your apple devices. Be it, ipad, iphone or airpods, you can charge them in a jiffy.

Price: Rs. 1900

Deal: Rs. 1799

Buy Now

6. Mi 10000mAH Li-Polymer Power Bank 3i

Power bands are the need of the hour. The increased screen time might drain our technological devices quickly. To make sure the battery life does not cause hindrance, grab this Mi 10000mAH Li-Polymer Power Bank 3i now. With 18W fast charging, it has 12 layers of advanced circuit protection.

Price: Rs. 1299

Deal: Rs. 899

Buy Now

7. OPPO Enco M32 Bluetooth Wireless in Ear Earbuds

These earbuds are budget friendly and deliver everything you wish for in the current era. It comes with a mic and asks for a 10 minutes charge to enjoy 20 hours of music. On the other hand with 28 hours of battery life, it has a 10mm driver. It is also dust and water-resistant, perfect for everyday use.

Price: Rs. 2999

Deal: Rs. 1499

Buy Now

8. Realme Buds Bluetooth Wireless in Ear Earphones with Mic

These earbuds will dumbstruck you with its deep and punchy bass. It has a 12 hours battery life, seamless magnetic connection and a premium neckband design. They are light in weight and worth the money.

Price: Rs. 1999

Deal: Rs. 1799

Buy Now

9. Jabra Elite 75t True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds

These bluetooth earbuds have an active noise cancelling feature with an enabled voice assistant. The secured fitting of the earbuds will let you receive calls and play music for a long time. You can calibrate your hearing experience by customising the buttons through its app.

Price: Rs. 15999

Deal: Rs. 6999

Buy Now

10. ZEBRONICS Zeb-Thunder Wireless BT Headphone

This headphone comes with 40mm Drivers, AUX connectivity, built in FM, and 9 hours playback time. What else do you need to call yourself a techno addict? In addition to this, it also supports a micro SD card and beats your workday blues in a blink of an eye. It has a trendy design and optimum sound quality.

Price: Rs. 1399

Deal: Rs. 619

Buy Now

Don't miss the chance to bring your favourite wireless accessory home. Slide them to your cart and run off with the best technological accessories at your hands. Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2022 makes it easier for you to grab them all at jaw dropping price cuts.

Also Read: Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2022: Grab the best deals before it is too late.