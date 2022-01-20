Amazon Great Republic Day Sale: Hair Styling devices under Rs. 3999 to give your look a brand new spin

Do you love playing with hairstyles? Check out the most recommended hair styling devices that can help you ace every day to day looks. You can ace up your hairdo game like a pro. If you are a true fashionista then grab these hair styling devices under Rs. 3999 to give your look a brand new spin. These hair styling devices are available at gaiety prices only on Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2022.

1. Philips BHH880/10 50 Watts Hair Straightening Brush

This hair straightening brush comes with Keratin infused bristles. The triple bristle design of the brush will help to protect your hair and prevent heat damages. It has a large paddle to hold and straighten your hair at a single go. It will make your hair shiny, smooth and frizz-free in a matter of seconds.

Price: Rs. 3495

Deal: Rs. 2697

Buy Now

2. VEGA 3 in 1 Hair Styler

This hair style has a straightener, curler and a crimper for to the point hair styles. It has ceramic coated plates and has just one switch for all styles. It has a swivel cord that rotates up to 360 degrees and prevents tangling of wire while in use.

Price: Rs. 1799

Deal: Rs. 1104

Buy Now

3. Havells HD3151 1200 Watts Foldable Hair Dryer

Havells HD3151 1200 Watts Foldable Hair Dryer features a three heat setting function. You can use hot, warm and cold mode for styling up your hair in a personalised way. The airflow of the dryer gently directs into the section of your hair and gives the much needed control while styling. The honeycomb inlet of the dryer will also prevent tangling of your hair.

Price: Rs. 1295

Deal: Rs. 999

Buy Now

4. IKONIC HAIR STRAIGHTENER

This straightener comes with tourmaline ceramic plates that emit gentle and infrared heat. It helps in bidding adieu to frizzy hair and in return gives you smoother and glossier hair texture. It has an LED display to keep a track of the temperature. It glides easily on your hair with the automatic and adjustable floating plates.

Price: Rs. 5250

Deal: Rs. 3990

Buy Now

5. VEGA Barrel Hair Curler

VEGA Barrel Hair Curler’s ceramic coated plates will make you the queen crowned in curls. If you want to transform your look, then this barrel hair curler will help you with everything that you need while playing it up with curly or wavy hair. The power light indicator of the curler will aid in managing the device for better results.

Price: Rs. 1550

Deal: Rs. 909

Buy Now

6. Havells HC4045 5 in 1 Hair Styler

This hair styling device is indeed a box of happiness. It comes with a straightener, curler, crimper, conical curler and a volume brush for multiple hairstyles. The device will give you perfect results without damaging your hair quality and texture. It has a cool insulated tip for utmost heat protection and undistracted hair styling sessions.

Price: Rs. 3495

Deal: Rs. 2199

Buy Now

7. Glorial Star Automatic Curling Iron

Glorial Star Automatic Curling Iron is rechargeable and comes with an auto rotating ceramic barrel in the interior. The hair curler offers a fast heating function with 6 temperature and timer settings options. It also has an auto shut off button. The cordless device is portable and travel friendly.

Price: Rs. 2699

Deal: Rs. 1699

Buy Now

8. Philips HP8100/46 Hair Dryer

This hair dryer has an exceptional and advanced concentrator technology with a quick heat head. It has a compact design and easy storage hook. With two speed settings, this hair dryer will be your post hair wash essential. It gently dries your hair and gives you the freedom to play with any hairdo.

Price: Rs. 845

Deal: Rs. 726

Buy Now

Hair styling devices are a must if you wish to transform your look every week or month. These hair styling devices are available on your fingertips. All you have to do is head to Amazon’s cart and grab them under the blockbuster Great Republic Day Sale 2022. Bring these devices home and give your drab look a brand new spin.

Also Read: Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2022: Grab the best deals before it is too late.