Amazon Great Republic Sale 2022: 8 Smartphones under Rs. 15,000 that can accompany you for years

Is your smartphone lagging? Is your smartphone’s slow speed annoying you? Do you wish to capture high quality selfies? Then, it’s time to treat yourself with a brand new smartphone. Worried about your budget? We help you to peep into Amazon’s Great Republic Sale 2022 in a pocket-friendly way. This one stop shopping destination of yours will help you to choose your technological partner in an easy way.

1. Samsung Galaxy M12

Samsung Galaxy M12 is the most loved smartphone of the season because of its jaw-dropping specifications. It has 4GB RAM, 64 GB storage, 6000 mAh with 8nm processor. The 48 MP quad camera is something that will compel you to capture mind blowing landscapes and portraits effortlessly. With a 90Hz refresh rate, this smartphone is all that you need to survive in the current era.

Price: Rs. 12999

Deal: Rs. 9499

2. Redmi 10 Prime

With 6GB RAM and 128GB ROM, Redmi 10 Prime has taken the technological market by storm. It allows you to expand the RAM upto 2GB for storing large chunks of data with ease. The 90 Hz adaptive sync display is something that will make you fall in love with the smartphone more.

Price: Rs. 16999

Deal: Rs. 14499

3. OPPO A31

OPPO A31 comes with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage capacity. It is smart, sleek and has a water drop multi touch screen. The triple rear camera of the smartphone will allow you to capture pictures in portrait, bokeh, macro lens and dazzle color mode. The 8MP front camera of the phone will help you master your selfie games.

Price: Rs. 15990

Deal: Rs. 12990

4.Tecno Spark 8T

This smartphone with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage comes with a 50MP camera. The 6.6 inch display of the smartphone is a segment leading display that offers sheer clarity. This smartphone has a bold and youth centric body to amp up your technological taste.

Price: Rs. 12999

Deal: Rs. 9299

5. Samsung Galaxy A12

Samsung Galaxy A12 is widely popular for its 48MP, 5MP, 2MP and 2MP quad camera. The HD display and the in depth specifications of this smartphone will provide all solutions to your long last techno-savvy questions in a budget friendly way.

Price: Rs. 15999

Deal: Rs. 12999

6. Vivo Y1s

Vivo Y1s is one such smartphone that is perfect for your minimal smartphone needs. It comes with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage capacity enough for not-so-techno addict buddies.

Price: Rs. 11990

Deal: Rs. 9490

7. OPPO A16k

This smartphone provides all day eye-care with its sunlight display, moonlight display and AI smart backlight mode. It comes with a super power saving mode that lives upto to your expectation. It has a 3GB RAM and 32GB memory storage that accompanies a system booster.

Price: Rs. 13990

Deal: Rs. 10490

8. Nokia G20

Nokia G20 has a 48MP quad camera and 5050 mAh battery. It has impressive specifications that are much needed in the digital world. Powered by the MediaTek G35 processor, this smartphone will be your companion for years.

Price: Rs. 14999

Deal: Rs. 12490

Why break banks when you can fulfill your technological needs in a pocket-friendly way? Believe us or not, these smartphones are worth the price and deliver better results for years to come. Grab your favourite smartphone now or you might regret later.

