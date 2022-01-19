Amazon Great Republic Sale 2022: Swoon over THESE premium smartphones at breathtaking prices

Smartphones have become a necessity due to the introduction of the high-fashion technological spirits and a never ending digital fever of the netizens. If you are still yearning to own a premium smartphone with hands down features and specification, then today is the day to make your dream come true. Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2022 brings to you premium smartphones that can swoon you over with their breathtaking price cuts. Scroll down now and check them out!

1. Redmi Note 10S

This smartphone comes with 8GB RAM and 128 GB storage capacity. It has a super amoled display and a worth noticing 64 MP quad camera. In addition to this, it also has a built-in Alexa, flush side mounted fingerprint sensor and a MediaTek Helio G95 octa core processor for smooth driving of information.

Price: Rs. 20,999

Deal: Rs. 16,999

2. iQOO Z3 5G

iQOO Z3 5G serves you with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage capacity. It has India's first SD 768G 5G processor. This smartphone with 55W flash charge will leave your phone fully charged in only 50 minutes. The 64MP AF main camera and 16 MP front camera will help you to click photographs just like a professional.

Price: Rs. 24,990

Deal: Rs. 18,990

3. Samsung Galaxy M32 5G

Samsung Galaxy M32 5G is one such smartphone that has a monster 5000 mAh battery. Secondly, it comes with an infinity v-cut display, HD resolution and 720 X 1600 pixels protected by gorilla glass. Speaking about the storage, it provides you 8GB RAM and 128GB internal memory that is expandable up to 1TB.

Price: Rs. 25,999

Deal: Rs. 18,999

4. Vivo V21 5G

Vivo V21 5G is a most desired smartphone because of its 64MP, 8MP, 2MP rear camera and 44 MP selfie camera. It comes with a 6.44 inch Amoled display with 90 Hz refresh rate and mind boggling 2404 x 1080 pixels resolution. It functions on Funtouch OS 11.1 operating system with Mediatek Dimensity 800U processor.

Price: Rs. 32,990

Deal: Rs. 29,990

5. OnePlus 9 Pro 5G

You should settle for the OnePlus 9 Pro 5G when it is on sale. With a powerful 12GB RAM and 256GB storage capacity, this smartphone will create wonders in your life. Popularly known for its audio visual quality, this phone comes with a rear quad camera co-developed by Hasselblad. To be more precise it has a 48 MP main and 50 MP ultra wide angle camera.

Price: Rs. 69,999

Deal: Rs. 64,999

6. iQOO Z5 5G

iQOO Z5 5G’s Snapdragon 778G 5G processor is widely appreciated. The 44W flash charge technology with a massive 5000mAh battery will give you up to 50 percent battery life in just 23 minutes. This phone is packed with features like 4K video recording at 60FPS and an impressive super night mode.

Price: Rs. 32,990

Deal: Rs. 26,990

7. Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G serves you with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage space. The smartphones’s 64MP, 12MP, 5MP, 5MP quad camera that accompanies a revolutionary 64MP (F2.2) OIS autofocus main camera,12MP ultrawide function, refined macro camera of 5MP, depth camera of 5MP and a 32 MP selfie camera will leave you awestruck. If you miss a chance to buy now, you are definitely going to regret it later.

Price: Rs. 40,999

Deal: Rs. 37,499

8. OnePlus 9RT 5G

OnePlus 9RT 5G provides you with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. It has an OxygenOS based on Android 11 operating system and Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor. It also helps you to experience multiple camera features like night mode, macro mode, scene enhancement, portrait mode, pro mode, panorama, video portrait, slow motion, dual-view, long exposure mode and movie mode.

Price: Rs. 42,999

Aren't the prices breathtaking? Hope you are ready to run off with your much desired premium smartphone without wasting much time. Thanks to Amazon Great Republic Sale 2022 that has helped you own a true technological masterpiece at a phenomenal price.

