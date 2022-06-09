Amazon Monsoon Carnival Sale 2022: Get Up to 60% off on these 7 best selling mattresses

Sleep can be the cure to many things. A good night’s sleep is a dream for many and most times we are insomniacs, spending our nights scrolling through our phones. The choice of mattress has got to do a lot with it. Amazon Monsoon Carnival Sale brings forth an amazing mattress that provides utmost comfort at deal-breaking prices. Here we have curated the 7 best mattresses from the sale for you to shop from.

Here are 7 mattresses from Amazon Monsoon Carnival Sale 2022

The price of a mattress varies based on its features and the raw materials used. But if you have a budget, it is essential to stick to it and plan accordingly. Choose from this list of the 7 best mattresses from Amazon Sale.

1. SleepX Dual Comfort Mattress 6 inch Double Bed

With 7 years warranty, this comfy mattress features medium soft for enhanced comfort and fresh air circulation with air mesh fabric. Its soft knitted fabric ensures a plush surface feel and high resilience foam for pressure point ease.

Price: Rs 6879

Buy Now

2. Medium Firm King Size Pocket Spring Mattress

This mattress features multiple layers of different densities of foam that cradles your body while you sleep and relieve pressure points for top-notch comfort, which you’ll find hard to believe. Its density transition foam creates a calming and relaxing sleep environment that promotes daily freshness.

Price: Rs 20,930

Buy Now

3. Orthopedic Mattress

This smart ortho mattress has a soft and breathable fabric which is 550 GSM cotton knitted fabric. The walls of the SmartGRID isolate motion and ensure you get the most comfortable sleep ever. It ergonomically adjusts to any body type by providing the utmost support to your spine.

Price: Rs 21,999

Buy Now

4. Zoned Orthopedic Medium

With phase change cooling technology that absorbs and redistributes body heat, this bed helps maintain an optimum sleep temperature while you snooze blissfully through the night. The 3-zoned orthopaedic support foam not just provides support, but contours each pressure point individually, keeping your spine perfectly aligned.

Price: Rs 16,149

Buy Now

5. Wakefit Orthopedic Memory Foam

You experience restless sleep and a sore back when your spine is misaligned. The Wakefit orthopaedic memory foam mattress will take the shape of your body providing uniform support throughout, and enhancing your comfort. It is hypoallergenic and resistant to bed bugs- best for those with sensitive skin and allergic tendencies.

Price: Rs 10,368

Buy Now

6. Sleepyhead Flip - Dual Sided High-Density Foam Mattress

If it’s the support you’re looking for, flip the mattress to its firm side. This side is layered with high-density foam that aligns your body perfectly. Love sinking into your mattress like it’s a cocoon? Flip the mattress to its softer side, which has a comfort layer that cushions you.

Price: Rs 8499

Buy Now

7. Springtek Amaze Eco 4 inch Queen Bed

A soothing sleep is what this mattress promises. The queen size mattress comes with a PU foam layer that enhances the comfort support of the mattress. The top cover consists of special polyester dark colour cotton fabric that ensures and sustains all kinds of stains and spills that can be used in any environment.

Price: Rs 5699

Buy Now

While asleep, most of us are unaware of our sleeping positions. These best selling mattresses from Amazon Mosoon Carnival Sale will adapt to your posture and ensure you get enough sleep every night. when you invest in a good mattress, it will ensure sound sleep and therefore fewer chances of mental health conditions.

