Amazon Prime Day 2021: 5 Best deals on smartphones that we were desperately waiting for
Phones have become our new homes. We live and breathe there. The pandemic only amped up the condition making us slaves of the phones with works, research, shopping, drawing, games and everything was inside this one box. Living in this digital era we definitely require mobile phones to survive. Instead of holding on to the old broken ones that don’t function well nor give you clear pictures, check out these 5 top-notch phones that are available at slashed prices and shop them before the Prime Day sales end.
Mi 10i 5G
This 5G enabled smartphone comes with a 6.67-inch FHD+ display and 108 MP quad rear camera with ultra-wide and macro mode. Under the hood, it is powered by a Snapdragon 750G processor and the device is also good for gaming and fast charging.
New Apple iPhone 11
Powered by Apple’s A13 Bionic chip, this stunning sleek smartphone features a low-light dual camera setup, Wireless charging, fastest charging facilities, Face ID for secure authentication and a lot more. Thanks to the Prime Day sale you can now make it yours at a much lesser price than its MRP.
iQOO Z3 5G
Equipped with India's First Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G 5G Mobile Platform, iQOO Z3 is one of the best smartphones to own. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G 5G processor and has support for 55W fast charging.
OnePlus 9R 5G
OnePlus 9R comes with an ultra-fast Qualcomm Adreno 650 GPU for superb on-device experiences. Its hands-free access to Alexa lets you do so much more using just your voice while on the go. Loaded with a quad rear camera module it’s got one of the best selfie cameras and a 2 MP Monochrome camera.
Redmi Note 10 Pro
Redmi Note 10 Pro has one of the best dual stereo speakers for an immersive audio experience and its display is protected by corning gorilla glass that ensures the safety and smooth and superior multimedia viewing experience. If mobile photography is your thing, note that this 64MP Quad camera setup facilitates users to capture high-resolution photographs with greater detail in almost all lighting conditions.
