Amazon Prime Day 2021: 5 Best deals on smartphones that we were desperately waiting for

Just six more days for the mega sale event but you can get your hands on the amazing Prime Day sale right away. Check out the deals on THESE 5 mobiles.

Phones have become our new homes. We live and breathe there. The pandemic only amped up the condition making us slaves of the phones with works, research, shopping, drawing, games and everything was inside this one box. Living in this digital era we definitely require mobile phones to survive. Instead of holding on to the old broken ones that don’t function well nor give you clear pictures, check out these 5 top-notch phones that are available at slashed prices and shop them before the Prime Day sales end.

Mi 10i 5G

This 5G enabled smartphone comes with a 6.67-inch FHD+ display and 108 MP quad rear camera with ultra-wide and macro mode. Under the hood, it is powered by a Snapdragon 750G processor and the device is also good for gaming and fast charging.

Price: Rs 24,999

Deal: Rs 21999

Buy Now

New Apple iPhone 11

Powered by Apple’s A13 Bionic chip, this stunning sleek smartphone features a low-light dual camera setup, Wireless charging, fastest charging facilities, Face ID for secure authentication and a lot more. Thanks to the Prime Day sale you can now make it yours at a much lesser price than its MRP.

Price: Rs 54900

Deal: Rs 51999

Buy Now

iQOO Z3 5G

Equipped with India's First Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G 5G Mobile Platform, iQOO Z3 is one of the best smartphones to own. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G 5G processor and has support for 55W fast charging.

Price: Rs 22990

Deal: Rs 19990

Buy Now

OnePlus 9R 5G

OnePlus 9R comes with an ultra-fast Qualcomm Adreno 650 GPU for superb on-device experiences. Its hands-free access to Alexa lets you do so much more using just your voice while on the go. Loaded with a quad rear camera module it’s got one of the best selfie cameras and a 2 MP Monochrome camera.

Price: Rs 39990

Deal: No Cost EMI available

Buy Now

Redmi Note 10 Pro

Redmi Note 10 Pro has one of the best dual stereo speakers for an immersive audio experience and its display is protected by corning gorilla glass that ensures the safety and smooth and superior multimedia viewing experience. If mobile photography is your thing, note that this 64MP Quad camera setup facilitates users to capture high-resolution photographs with greater detail in almost all lighting conditions.

Price: Rs 19999

Deal: Rs 17999

Buy Now

Which of the 5 phones from the above list would you want to make yours? Tell us in the comments below.

Also Read: Best gifts to get for your friends and family this Eid ul-Adha!

Share your comment ×