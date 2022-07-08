Amazon Prime Day 2022: Everything you need to know about THIS mega sale & best early deals to steal

Amazon Prime Day 2022 is an annual deal event exclusively for Prime members, featuring epic deals on top brands and small businesses. This year it’s happening on July 12th and 13th. The 48 hours happy sale hour can find discounts on everything from clothing to kitchen appliances. The benefits of Prime Day extend beyond saving on products as you can also earn credits for your Prime Day purchase by shopping from small businesses. But you need not wait for another week to steal the best deals as early prime day deals began on June 21 and you can now get your hands on your favourite products listed below at slashed prices.

Here are 7 best early deals from Amazon Prime Day 2022:

The products listed below make it to our list only after thorough research based on Amazon trends, reviews, best sellers, ratings and primarily the honest feedback from previous buyers.

1. Samsung Galaxy Buds

If earbuds have become a part of your body, this is exactly what you need to shop for! The AKG-tuned 12mm speaker and enhanced bass tone play everything in studio-quality sound. It also features active noise cancelling and is enabled through Bluetooth connection or the Galaxy wearable app on Android, available through Google Play Store.

Price: $ 169

Deal: $ 148

2. Fitbit Versa 2 Health and Fitness Smartwatch

Make life healthier and smarter with this snazzy smartwatch that comes with built-in Alexa. Based on your heart rate, time asleep and restlessness, and sleep score, the watch helps you better understand your sleep quality each night. It also tracks your time in light, deep and REM sleep stages and gets personal insights.

Price: $ 218

Deal: $ 206

3. Tablet 10-inch Android 10.0

This 10.1" tablet is equipped with 4GB RAM and 64GB ROM, amazing for offline video watching. If you love spending time on phones and computers, then this tablet will sort out all your needs. The high-definition IPS screen, with a resolution of 1280*800, can stay sharp in any light, giving you an amazing viewing experience whether you're watching movies, surfing the web, playing games, or perusing a form.

Price: $ 119

Deal: $ 109

4. Newest Lenovo IdeaPad 3i 15.6" FHD Laptop

This 15.6-inch laptop with 1920 x 1080 resolution boasts impressive color and clarity. It boots up in seconds, get to files faster and has room for loads of files with the lightning-quick solid-state drive. Substantial high-bandwidth RAM to smoothly run your games and photo- and video-editing applications, as well!

Price: $ 539

Deal: $ 499

5. Leather Backpack

The travel backpack purse is made of high-quality PU leather with fine stitching for its durability. You can simply use it as a casual backpack purse, fashionable top handle bag or a special shoulder bag. Also note, that the PU material has a natural leather smell, but it will disappear in a few days exposed outside.

Price: $ 59.99

Deal: $ 47

6. Robot Vacuum Cleaner

Say goodbye to the traditional cleaning techniques and adopt the smarter way with this robot vacuum cleaner. The robot vacuums built-in anti-bump and anti-fall sensors so you don't need to worry about your auto vacuum cleaner robot falling downstairs or hitting other furniture. The vacuum robot will automatically back to the charging dock and recharge when on low battery or after finished cleaning.

Price: $ 158

Deal: $ 148

7. Amazon Fire TV 43"

This bundle includes an Amazon Fire TV 43" 4-Series and a 4-year protection plan. The protection plan covers product breakdowns during normal use, plus mechanical and electrical failures. The Fire TV delivers a clearer and more vibrant picture with brighter colors compared to 1080p Full HD.

Price: $ 500

Deal: $ 404.98

Amazon Prime Day Sale is the best time of the year to shop for all things you ever wanted. The price drop is valid only for a limited time so don’t miss out on anything. Make the best out of this mega sale event by taking a prime membership and using the early prime day deals.

