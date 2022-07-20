Amazon Prime Day 2022: 6 Best smartphones to be launched on the Prime Day sale

Time to keep your Amazon cart ready! Amazon Prime Day 2022 is all set to rain deals and discounts on 23rd and 24th July 2022. Access prime day deals today itself so that you can vouch for the best smartphone that is lying on your dormant wishlist for a prolonged period of time. Check out the sale prices, new launches, and everything that will cut down on your bills within seconds.

Amazon Prime Day 2022

This is a NOW OR NEVER opportunity to bring home the smartphone of your dreams at a huge price cut. Here are the most anticipated launches that you shouldn’t ignore.

1. Samsung Galaxy M13 5G

Samsung Galaxy M13 5G will be available for purchase on the Amazon Prime Day sale 2022. This smartphone is all set to make you future-ready. It has the ability to function with multiple applications smoothly with its 12GB RAM. It has a 5000mh super-powered battery that will last long for hours. Enjoy seamless connectivity with its auto data switching even when your sim card has no network. Grab Samsung Galaxy M13 5G from Amazon’s Prime special offer!

2. Techno Camon 19 Neo

Techno Camon 19 Neo comes with an award-winning design. It features a 48MP super night rear camera, a 32MP soft light selfie camera, and a geometric cutting flat body design. It is going to be launched on Amazon Prime Day in three magnificent colours namely Ice Mirror, Eco Black, and Dreamland Green.

3. Techno Spark 9

Techno Spark 9 has an ultimate performance. It is coming with 11 GB RAM plus 128 GB internal memory. With a 90Hz refresh rate and 6.6 HD display, this smartphone is worth grabbing. It has a 5000mh long-lasting battery that will help you carry out your activities with ease. What’s interesting? This smartphone is made in INDIA.

4. RedmiK50i

RedmiK50i is going to leave you in awe. The mind-boggling specifications, performance rate, 144Hz refresh rate, smoothest visuals, instant charging, and 64MP camera is coming on your way this 23rd July 2022 only because of the Amazon Prime Day sale. Check out its features and prepare yourself to seize it at the earliest.

5. Samsung Galaxy M13 4G

Samsung Galaxy M13 4G is soon hitting the internet on the Prime Day Sale. It is going to serve you with a 6.6-inch 60Hz display and an impressive Exynos 850 processor. Along with 4GB RAM, and 128GB of storage, this 4G smartphone will surprise you with a 50MP triple camera.

6. iQOO Neo 6 5G

iQOO Neo 6 5G’s new avatar is all set to make its debut on the Prime Day sale. The Maverick orange variant is loaded with the new configuration. It comes with a Snapdragon 870 SoC processor, 12GB RAM, and 256GB of storage to help you work with ease. It is widely appreciated for its 6.6-inch E4 AMOLED full HD+ display with HDR10+ and a 120Hz high refresh rate.

Amazon Prime Day 2022 will be observed on 23rd and 24th July 2022. Netizens are soon going to be bombarded with impressive offers, massive discounts, deals, price cuts, and new launches on the best smartphones. Get ready to snatch them at exciting prices before they are gone.

Disclaimer: The article contains sponsored links. The content is created by Pinkvilla.

