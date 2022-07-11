Amazon Prime Day 2022: 7 Best Amazon Devices On Sale You Can’t Afford To Miss

It’s that time of the year again! The most-awaited Amazon Prime Day 2022 sale of the season is here and we can’t keep calm. With just one more day to go, the sale prices of some of the best-selling devices on Amazon have been revealed. All the highly-priced items on the website that you have been eyeing for quite some time now can be availed at slashed or discounted rates during the sale. The upcoming sale on Prime Day 2022 that starts a day after will give you a chance to shop for some of the most anticipated products.

1. Fire TV Cube, Hands-free streaming device with Alexa

Featuring the ultra-powerful Hexa-core processor, the Fire TV Cube delivers a fast, fluid 4K streaming experience. Put down the remote and dive right into your favorites with just your voice as the device offers hands-free entertainment. It lets you control the TV and change live cable or satellite channels with your voice. Grab this smart device at a slashed rate during the Amazon Prime Day 2022 sale.

Price: $59.99

2. Echo (4th Gen) | Spherical design with rich sound, smart home hub, and Alexa

The echo device combines premium sound, a built-in Zigbee smart home hub, and a temperature sensor. It comes with powerful speakers that deliver clear highs, dynamic mids, and deep bass for a rich, detailed sound that adapts to any room. And with its multi-room music, you can fill your whole home with music, radio stations, podcasts, and more! Do not forget to avail the Prime Day deal if you are looking for a discounted rate.

Price: $59.99

3. Amazon Halo View fitness tracker

Whether you're working out or going about your day, the Halo view fitness tracker helps you better understand, measure, and improve your movement health over time. It comes with smart techniques such as the Movement Assessment. The Halo app and a personalized exercise program can help improve your movement health over time.

Price: $44.99

4. Amazon Smart Thermostat

Amazon Smart Thermostat is an easy way to switch from a traditional thermostat and help reduce energy usage. It can help you save energy and as much as an average of $50 on yearly energy bills. The automatic comfort where Alexa can do the programming for you, and update the temperature to keep you comfortable is simply excellent!

Price: $41.99

5. Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen, 2021 release)

Be it setting alarms and timers, checking your calendar on the news, or making video calls with the 2 MP camera, the Echo Show helps you navigate through the day with much ease. Ease into the day with a routine that turns compatible lights on gradually. Or wake up to your news update, the weather forecast, and your favorite music. It is controlled and compatible with devices like cameras, lights, and more.

Price: $34.99

6. Amazon Fire TV 55" Omni Series 4K UHD smart TV

Amazon Fire TV lets you immerse into brilliant 4K entertainment with its array of features. The 4K Ultra HD, HDR 10, and HLG deliver a clearer and more vibrant picture with brighter colors compared to 1080p Full HD. It is hands-free with Alexa and the built-in microphones let you voice control.

Price: $299.99

7. Blink Video Doorbell

Answer your door no matter where you are from your smartphone with 1080p HD day and infrared night video and a two-way audio doorbell. It comes with long-lasting battery life, custom alerts, privacy settings, and more. It sends you alerts when motion is detected or someone presses Video Doorbell. It is designed for every home.

Price: $34.99

These Amazon devices can truly make life more convenient for us. And with these deals knocking right at your door, how can you not give in! Go ahead and add these products to your cart so that you can shop for them at the best-discounted rates when the Amazon Prime Day 2022 sale starts. Happy shopping!

