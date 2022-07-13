Amazon Prime Day 2022: 8 Best earbuds on sale that are worth treating yourself with

Amazon Prime Day 2022 is finally live and the clock is ticking at great speed. This day is surely bombarding you with jaw-dropping deals and discounts on the most loved products. Of course, it is giving you a cue to vouch for them at the earliest because if you miss them now you might regret it later. The huge price cuts and slashed prices on best-selling products have indeed brought a virtual storm. From sliding your wishlist to the cart to cracking deals, you need not think twice. Head to the one-stop-shopping destination without much ado.

We, at Pinkvilla, curate the most trending stuff keeping in mind the emerging trends that revolve around men and women of all ages. The products below are curated only after thorough research based on Amazon trends, best sellers, reviews, ratings, and primarily honest feedback from previous buyers. To make your shopping experience fuss-free and worth the penny is our aim. Happy shopping!

Amazon Prime Day 2022 sale on earpods

To treat yourself this Amazon Prime Day, we have curated the best-selling earbuds for you. They are a big hit and hence worth adding to the cart.

1. Bose QuietComfort Noise Cancelling Earbuds

These Bose QuietComfort Noise Cancelling Earbuds are wireless Bluetooth earphones. They are the world’s most effective noise-canceling earbuds with superior features. The simple touch controls, noise-rejecting microphones, long battery life, and weather and sweat resistant ability of the earbuds make the deal worth it.

Price: $ 279

Prime Day Deal: $ 179

Buy Now

2. Beats Fit Pro – True Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds

These Beats Fit Pro – True Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds provide all-day comfort. They come with fit wingtips that are flexible and cause no discomfort. It offers you spatial audio with dynamic head tracking for immersive sounds. It seamlessly blocks external sounds and is enhanced with an Apple H1 chip. The sleek, compact, and in-ear design with a matching pocket-sized charging case makes it an impressive technological accessory.

Price: $ 199.95

Prime Day Deal: $ 159.95

Buy Now

3. SAMSUNG Galaxy Buds Live True Wireless Earbuds

These SAMSUNG Galaxy Buds Live True Wireless Earbuds have a mystic bronze colour that will grab large eyeballs. It turns on Active noise cancellation to block out background noise. It comes with a long-lasting battery life with a case that doubles as a wireless charger. The AKG-tuned 12mm speaker of the earbuds and enhanced bass tone play everything in studio-quality sound.

Price: $ 169.99

Prime Day Deal: $ 79.99

Buy Now

4. Marshall Minor III True Wireless In-Ear Headphones

These Marshall Minor III True Wireless In-Ear Headphones deliver powerful audio quality. With 25 hours of wireless playtime, these earbuds come with intuitive touch controls. The touch-sensitive earbuds have an ergonomic design that does not hurt your ears.

Price: $ 129.99

Prime Day Deal: $ 94.99

Buy Now

5. Skullcandy Dime True Wireless In-Ear Earbuds

These Skullcandy Dime True Wireless In-Ear Earbuds come with 12 hours of total battery life. They have a secured noise-canceling fit and allow you to keep a check on your calls and sounds. These earbuds are sweat and weather-resistant and thus a must-have techno-savvy gadget.

Price: $ 26.99

Prime Day Deal: $ 19.49

Buy Now

6. JBL Tune 225TWS True Wireless Earbud Headphones

These JBL Tune 225TWS True Wireless Earbud Headphones bring your own world to life with the incredible pure bass sound. It has 25 hours of battery life to keep you on the go in a musical way. The power of the dual connect feature gives you the choice to seamlessly enjoy music or make calls with either one or both buds.

Price: $ 99.95

Prime Day Deal: $ 39.95

Buy Now

7. Sony WF-C500 Truly Wireless in-Ear Bluetooth Earbuds

These Sony WF-C500 Truly Wireless in-Ear Bluetooth Earbuds deliver uncompromising sound. With a high-quality built-in microphone, these Bluetooth earbuds leave you impressed. It is small, light in weight, and comes with an ergonomic surface design conforming to most ear shapes.

Price: $ 99.99

Prime Day Deal: $ 58

Buy Now

8. TREBLAB X3-Pro - Wireless Earbuds with Earhooks

These TREBLAB X3-Pro - Wireless Earbuds with Earhooks comes with 45 hours of playtime. These earbuds are of great help if you indulge in an intense workout schedule. These earbuds are smart, intelligent, and water-resistant. Each earbud has buttons to switch tracks, control the volume, or answer calls.

Price: $ 69.97

Prime Day Deal: $ 55.00

Buy Now

These are one of the most impressive earbuds that you must vouch for at the earliest. Before Amazon Prime Day 2022 ends make sure you have treated yourself with everything that is the need of the hour. These earbuds available under slashed prices will not only cut down on your bills but will give you a chance to add some more products to your cart within the same budget.

Disclaimer: The article contains sponsored links. The content is created by Pinkvilla.

Recommended Articles:

Steal the best computer accessories with great discounts and deals on Amazon Prime Day

Amazon Prime Day TV Deals: 8 Best smart TVs under huge price cuts that you should bring home

7 Amazon Echo device bundles to grab from Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022

Unmissable sale on home audio devices brought to you by Amazon Prime Days awaits your presence

Amazon Prime Day Sale: 7 Best luxury beauty products to grab at deal-breaking prices

Also Read: 7 Best smartphones worth grabbing from Amazon Prime Day Deals