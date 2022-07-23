Amazon Prime Day 2022 goes LIVE : Check out these steal deals on Home and Decor products now!

The wait is finally over! Amazon Prime Day Sale, 2022, is here with loads of impeccable products that are worth paying attention to. The sale exists for just a day and so, here we are with this detailed list that can provide you with products that you can buy at slashed rates. Not only are these products part of your daily life but are also available at finest rates which are simply unavoidable. Look at this list, and you may go big on shopping while keeping it low on spending.

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022- Best Home and Decor products

With the season’s most awaited sale going on, you need to keep calm and grab from these top categories like home and decor and other utility items. These items might look irrelevant, but when you actually shop for such stuff, you end up spending huge. So, this is the appropriate time to get your hands on these products to make your home more comfortable.

Amazon Prime Day Sale offers on Bedsheets

1. Huesland by Ahmedabad Cotton 144 TC Cotton King Size Bedsheet with 2 Pillow Covers

Price Rs.1,599

Deal Price Rs.999

2. Kuber Industries Flower Design Glace Cotton 144 TC King Size Double Bedsheet with 2 Pillow Covers

Price Rs.499

Deal Price Rs.441

3. Huesland by Ahmedabad Cotton 144 TC Cotton Bedsheet for Double Bed with 2 Pillow Covers

Price Rs.995

Deal Price Rs.641

4. SPACES Atrium Pink 100% Cotton Double Bedsheet with 2 Pillow Covers

5. Spaces Atrium Plus 100% Cotton King Size Double Bedsheet with 2 Pillow Covers

6. SPACES Atrium Mustard 100% Cotton Double Bedsheet with 2 Pillow Covers

7. Spaces Essential Atrium 100% Cotton King Double Bedsheet(2.24m*2.74m) with 2 Pillow Covers

Amazon Prime Day Sale offers on smart lights

1. Wipro Next 20W Smart LED Batten (Compatible with Amazon Alexa & Google Assistant)

2. Wipro B22 12.5W Wi-Fi Smart LED Bulb with Music Sync for Amazon Alexa & Google Assistant

3. Halonix Radar 10W B22 Cool day white Motion Sensor LED Bulb

Amazon Prime Day Sale deals on curtains

1. Exporthub 1 Piece Beautiful Polyester Door Threads String Curtain

2. Home Sizzler Polyester Floral Door Curtain, Long Door - 9 Feet

3. Fashion String 4 Pieces Door Curtain Set, 7 Feet Long

Amazon Prime Day Sale discounts on towels

1. Athom Living Cotton Bath Towel (Pack of 4, Multicolour)

2. Maspar Supersoft 450 GSM Cotton Navy Blue 3 Pc Towel Set

Price Rs.1,199

Deal Price Rs.735

Amazon Prime Day Sale on clocks

1. Oreva Plastic Wooden Look Designer Wall Clock

2. Sehaz Artworks Wall Clock

3. Brown Wall Clocks for Bedroom

4. Ajanta Abstract Metal Quartz Wall Clock

Amazon Prime Day Sale offers on pillows and cushion covers



1. RajasthaniKart 100% Cotton Pillow Cover (Set of 2)

2. The White Willow Orthopedic Memory Foam Chair Square Cushion Seat Pads

3. AEROHAVEN Set of 5 Designer Decorative Throw Pillow/Cushion Covers

4. AEROHAVEN™ Set of 5 Decorative Hand Made Jute Throw/Pillow Cushion Covers

Amazon Prime Day Sale on decorative lights

1. Lexton 10 Metre Led String

2. tu casa DW-440-USB-Led Copper Fairy Light

3. Perfect Price 20 LED Wine Bottle Cork Lights Copper Wire String Lights

Amazon Prime Day Sale offers on home decor

1. Sehaz Artworks 4 Flying Birds Plaque Sign Home Room & Wall Decor Wall Art

2. eCraftIndia Golden Handcrafted Palm Buddha Polyresin Showpiece

3. Fourwalls Artificial Bamboo Leaves Plantswith Wood Pot (Red, 1 Piece)

Price Rs.1,000

Deal Price Rs.468

The products listed here are simply the best. Amazon Prime Day Sale, 2022, makes buying these cool products effortless. These items are being offered at amazing prices which are easy on your pockets and add utility to your homes. Check out these prices and grab as many offers as you can!

