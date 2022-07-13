AMAZON PRIME DAY DEALS 2022: 8 must have kitchen appliances to buy for easy cooking

Wishing to upgrade your kitchen? If yes, then this is the best time to grab exciting deals from Amazon Prime Day Sale, 2022. It is that time of the year when you can actually get premium products at slashed prices and get them to your kitchen with a single click. After all, investing in kitchen appliances is a genius move. Getting hands on smart kitchen appliances will not only shorten your time in the kitchen, but also make your life easier. From making morning coffee to baking cookies, everything is fun with upgraded kitchen appliances. Here are some fab deals that you check out before the Amazon Prime Day Sale ends.

Kitchen appliances for your kitchen

1. PowerXL Air Fryer 7 QT Maxx Classic Hot Air Fry

Power Air Fryer XL Maxx by PowerXL is one of the most popular air fryers. Designed to create crispy, hot, golden fried food without deep-frying, the air fryer aims at lowering up to 70% calories. The fryer features a LED digital display panel that comes with 7 quant capacity and 7 cooking functions. You can air fry or french fry fish, roast, chicken, steak, shrimp, and bake these with 7 one-touch presets. Powered with 1700-watt rapid air technology, the fryer heats food at up to 400° superheated hot air at fast speed. There exists a crisper tray for the cleanliness of the fryer. It catches drips and crumbs and keeps the cooking chamber clean and ready for repeated use.

Price $125.99

Buy Now

2. KRUPS Simply Brew Filter Drip Coffee Maker

A family that loves coffee, needs to have this coffee maker in the house. It can make up to 5 cups of coffee, and thus, suitable for a small family. The machine is easy to use, with no messy drip-spouts while brewing coffee. It has a “Pause & Brew” feature that lets you pour a cup of coffee mid-brew. With the simple on/off button, getting a good cup of coffee is totally effortless. The coffee-maker has a large opening that makes pouring water in it easy and convenient. Its premium black stainless-steel finish gives it a regal look, appropriate for any modern home design. Furthermore, the coffee maker comes with dishwasher safe glass coffee pot, drip free spout, permanent reusable coffee filter and a measuring spoon.

Price $24.63

Buy Now

3. Hamilton Beach Sure-Crisp Air Fryer Countertop Toaster Oven

Adding this versatile kitchen appliance to your kitchen is surely a smart thing to do. It has 4 versatile cooking options that let you toast, bake, broil and air-fry food. Its sure-crisp air fry convection regulates air powerfully, making food perfectly crisp, hot and golden as you like to eat. This toaster oven has enough room for around 4 slices of chicken, a 9" x 5" loaf pan or a 3 lb chicken. The oven comes with a baking pan, broil rack and a metal air-fry basket, which is pretty much needed in all three forms of cooking.

Price $78.49

Buy Now

4. KRUPS Belgian Waffle Maker

If you are a waffle lover, then having this waffle maker in your home shall be a perfect addition to your kitchen. You can bake up to 4 square shaped Belgian waffles at a time in this maker. The waffles that this maker creates are light, fluffy with crispy coating on the outside, thanks to its steam release system. There are extra deep pockets in it for holding maple syrup and fresh berries. You can actually choose among its 5 browning levels. The waffle maker is removable for easy and quick cleanup. With green and red light indicators, you know when your waffles are baked to perfection.

Price $55.97

Buy Now

5. Nespresso Vertuo Plus Coffee and Espresso Machine

Nespresso Vertuo Plus Coffee and Espresso Machine can be your all-time buddy, if you are a coffee lover. It can make 5 cups of coffee in 5 different sizes. The 1-button operation, with fast heat-up time and automatic capsule ejection, creates a perfect blend of coffee. With Barcode reading technology, blend-specific brewing is quite well done. The machine comes with a pack of Nespresso Capsules VertuoLine, medium and dark roast coffee.

Price $151.50

Buy Now

6. PUR PLUS Faucet Mount Water Filtration System

This water filtration system includes Mineral Core technology that filters water over natural minerals and makes the water taste great. The filtration system is certified to reduce impurities including mercury and lead. It can be easily attached to the faucet without the use of any tools. With this filtration system, you can get access to clean and pure water daily.

Price $13.99

Buy Now

7. Hamilton Beach 6-Speed Electric Hand Mixer with Snap-On Case, Beaters

A hand mixer is required in every home. And this one from Hamilton is a wonderful option. It comes with 2 traditional beaters and a whisk, along with a snap-on case. This case can store all the accessories neatly. The mixer runs at 6 different speeds that make mixing batters easy. At the first speed, the mixer is slow and mixes the ingredients perfectly well into a smooth batter. You can whip ingredients perfectly well to create cookie dough, cake, or pie.

Price $22.99

Buy Now

8. Hamilton Beach Dual Breakfast Sandwich Maker

When you are up for an easy breakfast, this breakfast sandwich maker can come really handy. You can create a custom sandwich in just 5 minutes with 4 easy steps. Just add the ingredients and cook for 5 minutes. This unique sandwich maker can create two sandwiches in one go. All the parts of this appliance are easily removable for proper cleaning. The sandwich maker comes with quick and easy recipes.

Price $31.90

Buy Now

Buying kitchen appliances can be really hard on the pockets, especially if you have the need to buy multiple cool appliances all at once. Thankfully, with Amazon Prime Day Sale, 2022, you can get heavy discounts and spend your hard-earned money wisely. Refer to this list and be ready to make cool additions to your kitchen.

Disclaimer: The article contains sponsored links. The content is created by Pinkvilla.

