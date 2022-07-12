Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: 7 Best kindle e-reader devices at a discount

Gear up for the biggest sale of the season because if you miss this, you are surely going to regret it later on! The most-awaited Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022 is finally here and we can’t keep calm about it. Amazon brings the best of the most popular, trending products during these two days that you can avail yourself of during the ongoing sale. For all you avid readers out there, the Amazon Prime Day sale is a great chance to grab the best kindle e-reader devices at discounted rates. All the eBook readers out there can indulge their love of reading without interruptions like email alerts and push notifications on kindle e-readers. And our list of the best kindle e-reader devices will keep you covered.

We, at Pinkvilla, strive to bring nothing but the best-selling and most trending products available on Amazon. Our list features a myriad of products and is curated on the basis of the discerning needs of users out there. The products listed below are curated only after thorough research that is done basis on Amazon trends, reviews, best sellers, ratings, and primarily the honest feedback from previous buyers. We aim at making your shopping experience better and more convenient.

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022

1. Kindle - With a Built-in Front Light - Black

Read distraction-free, highlight passages, look up definitions, translate words, and adjust text size, all without ever leaving the page on this Kindle e-reader. Available on the Amazon Prime Day sale at a slashes rate, this device packs a punch for e-Book readers. It is built for reading with a 167 PPI glare-free display that reads like real paper, even in direct sunlight.

Deal: $44.99

Buy Now

2. Kindle Paperwhite

Kindle Paperwhite is designed with a 6.8” display and thinner borders for firm holding. It is easy to hold and lightweight on the hands. The adjustable warm light feels easy on the eyes. And it provides up to 10 weeks of battery life. It lets you store thousands of books at one go.

Deal: $94.99

Buy Now

3. Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition

Get a little more of everything with the signature edition of Kindle Paperwhite! The Kindle Signature Edition comes with wireless charging, auto-adjusting front light, and 32 GB storage. A single charge via USB-C or compatible Qi wireless charger now lasts up to 10 weeks. It is smooth to read and reads like real paper, even in bright sunlight.

Deal: $134.99

Buy Now

4. Kindle Oasis – Now with adjustable warm light

The Kindle Oasis features the best ever 7”, 300 PPI Paperwhite display using the latest e-ink technology, an adjustable warm light for a richer reading experience in any light, and a sleek ergonomic design with page turn buttons! Up for grabs at a discounted price during the ongoing Amazon Prime Day 2022 sale, it is perfect for one-handed reading.

Deal: $174.99

Buy Now

5. Kindle Paperwhite Essentials Bundle including Kindle Paperwhite

There’s nothing better than a complete package of your favorite Amazon Kindle e-reader device and Kindle Paperwhite Essentials Bundle is a great pick in the category. It comes with Wifi, Ad-supported, Amazon Fabric Cover, and Power Adapter. Available in three different colors, the Kindle Paperwhite bundle can be a pleasing device to own especially during this sale on Amazon.

Deal: $117.97

Buy Now

6. Kindle Paperwhite Kids

Designed just for reading, Kindle Paperwhite Kids is made for instilling reading habits in children without any distraction from apps, videos, or games. Every Kindle Paperwhite Kids comes with 1 year of Amazon Kids+, an auto-renewing subscription with access to thousands of books. Let your kids enjoy a wonderful reading time, from timeless classics like Bridge to Terabithia to popular series like Harry Potter and Ramona Quimby, and more.

Deal: $104.99

Buy Now

7. Kindle Kids

Kindle Kids edition comes with a Kindle e-reader (10th generation), one year of Amazon Kids+, a kid-friendly cover, and a 2-year worry-free guarantee, all at a discounted price during the Amazon Prime Day sale. Gift your kids the joy of reading over a thousand books in one place with this e-reader. Kindle Kids includes tools to help young readers tackle more challenging books.

Deal: $49.99

Buy Now

What are you waiting for? Go ahead and stock your shopping cart with the best of Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022 deals so that you can have your favorite Kindle e-reader devices at the best-discounted rates. Happy shopping!

Disclaimer: The article contains sponsored links. The content is created by Pinkvilla.

Recommended Articles: