Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: All You Need To Know

The holiday season has not yet arrived, but Amazon has decided to give you the Christmas fever in July 2022. Just like the holidays, you can prepare for shopping and buy everything that you've been wishing for at a discounted rate. It is time to check out your wishlist and move the goods to your cart because Amazon is back with its massive Prime Day Sale, 2022. It is a major highlight for all those shopaholics out there, looking for appealing discounted rates. Prime day sale comes with great deals, especially for the members who have subscribed to Amazon Prime subscription.

What is Amazon Prime Day?

Amazon Prime Day is a special day for Prime members. It was first declared and celebrated on the 20th anniversary of Amazon in 2015. This day was marked by massive sales on the giant online platform. With the huge success of this sale day, Amazon made it an annual sales event but exclusive only for Prime members.

What is the Duration of the Amazon Prime Day 2022 Sale?

Prime Day deals will begin on Tuesday, July 12, and continue till July 13. The sale kicks off at 3 a.m. and lasts for 48 hours. In India, Amazon Prime sale will begin on 23th July and will go on to 24th July, 2022.

Where is Prime Day celebrated?

Prime Day is celebrated in many countries all across the globe. Prime day sale 2022, will start on July 12 to July 13 for Prime members in the US, Belgium, Luxembourg, Germany, Canada, Spain, the UK, Poland, Italy, Sweden, Austria, Mexico, Australia, Portugal, Brazil, France, China, Japan, the Netherlands, and Singapore on the same days. Countries like India, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, etc will witness the sale later in the month.

How to prepare for Amazon Prime Day 2022

To enjoy the benefits of Amazon Prime Day 2022, it is important to be a Prime member. For that, one needs to sign up to Amazon Prime and check out the deals going on.

How to sign up for Amazon Prime?

It is important to subscribe to Amazon Prime if you wish to enjoy the benefits that are offered to Prime users. To sign up, follow these steps-

1. Visit the page-https://www.amazon.com/

2. Click on the accounts section.

3. Sign in to your amazon account

4. Select the signup button

5. Follow the instructions and choose the payment option you prefer.

6. Make payment and you are a valued Prime member.



Tips for finding the best Prime Day deals

Check out the following points that might help in finding the best Prime Day deals-

1. Know what you want. Be specific about the category and sort out the products that you wish to buy.

2. Check the product models before you buy them. Be sure as to what you are investing in, as even the top brands can be offered by clunkers.

3. Keep your research game strong. Make sure you keep checking the prices across other websites on Google too so that you know what deal you are actually getting.



Do you need to have an Amazon Prime membership to shop for Prime Day deals?

Yes, you need to have an Amazon Prime membership to shop for Prime Day deals.

Exciting deals On Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022

Now we shall head to the most interesting part of this article. Here are some of the amazing deals that you can check out on Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022.

1. Amazon Fire TV Cube

Amazon presents this amazing, powerful Fire TV media player which is apt for the most fascinating 4K streaming experience. The streaming experience is supported for HDR, HDR10+, Dolby Vision, and Dolby Atmos audio. The device comes with voice controls which eliminate the need to remote and enjoy navigating it with your voice. It also has a compatible soundbar along with A/V receivers which can help you change your choice of channel with voice control. The built-in speaker makes interactions with Alexa easier and simple even when the TV is switched off. You can enjoy endless entertainment with multiple apps and listen to songs with this device. There are privacy protections provided which let you electronically disconnect the microphones. It comes with an Alexa voice remote, ethernet adapter, power adapter, and IR extender cable.

Price $59.99

Buy Now



Amazon Halo Band comes with basic features like showing your heart rate, sleep time, steps and sleep tracking. The band can resist water up to 50M, so you can use it while swimming. It is your all-time partner whether you are moving or swimming or just trying to maintain a healthy lifestyle. The band can even be helpful in measuring your sleep and lets you enjoy daily meditations along with providing recipes for better health. You can connect it to your Alexa-enabled device and get going with Alexa. From measuring body fat to your weight or BMI, this device can help you with all. Another impressive feature of this band is that you get to download or delete the data anytime without letting anyone else see your information.

Price $44.98

Buy Now

3. Echo Dot (4th Gen) Kids + Echo Glow

When looking for a device to let your little ones enjoy, this one seems to be available at great prices. This Echo Dot 4th Generation Kids can be plugged in and connected to the internet. It can then also be connected to the Alexa app and be ready to use with Amazon Kids+ subscription. The device can be paired with the Echo glow multicolor smart lamp that comes with it. The Echo Glow lamp is for creating fun times for kids. As it lits up, the kids feel entertained and active. The duo helps kids learn new things, get help with homework and access to audiobooks, games and other activities. Echo Dot Kids comes with multiple privacy protection controls along with a microphone off button that lets you electronically disconnect the microphones. The easy-to-use parental controls allow parents to set daily limits and let them review activity in the parent dashboard.



Price $35.99

Buy Now

4. Fire 7 Kids Pro tablet

Amazon Fire 7 Kids Pro tablet is a tablet with a 7" display meant for kids over the age of 6. It comes along with a year of subscription for Amazon kids+. Featured with a quad-core processor, dual cameras, micro USB port, and up to 512 GB of expandable storage, this tablet is the new age device for your kids. Kids Pro tablets can also be used to download apps, e-books and games. The parents can have full control over their kids’ browsing history and set other controls to limit their search. With the amazing prices on Amazon deal, you get a slim case with this tablet along with a 2-year guarantee.

Price $49.99

Buy Now

5. Echo (4th Gen) bundle with"Made for Amazon" Mount for Echo

This cool product’s price from Amazon will be slashed down in the upcoming Amazon deal. It comes with built-in hubs, locks, sensors along with smart lighting, solar lights and voice control bulbs for controlling. It has amazing features like voice control for entertainment, easy connection with Alexa, setting up of alarms and compatibility with other smart devices at home. Interestingly, it can be placed on the wall and swiveled for the audio you require. The device is designed to provide high, dynamic and deep bass that adapts to any room for a pleasing experience.

Price $121.98

Buy Now

6. Echo Frames (2nd Gen)

These all day wear Echo frames are the ultimate choice when it comes to comfort and convenience. The frames are IPX4 splash-resistant and come with open-ear audio. You can interact with Alexa and enjoy media playback for a 14-hour a day. The battery life is 2 hours of talk time and 4 hours of nonstop listening. Designed to support access to Siri, and Google assistant, this device is super useful. Its microphones are designed to effectively respond to the voice of the person wearing frames. You get to customize your notifications from the important people in your life with the VIP filter. So, these frames are really fancy!

Price $249.99

Buy Now

7. All-New Toshiba 55-inch Class M550 Series Smart Fire TV

All-New Toshiba 55-inch Class M550 Series is a great entertainment device for all homes. The TV provides voice access to Alexa and eliminates the use of a remote. Its impressive clarity in motion provides smooth, clear movement for all the fast-action entertainment. If you like to enjoy games, then this TV has a lot to offer. You can enjoy games in the auto low latency game mode and get going with all the latest gaming consoles. The 4K UHD smart fire TV with Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10+ can enrich your visual experience.

Price $349.99

Buy Now

So these are some of the best Amazon Prime deals of 2022. You should check out the website for more updates to look for your personal interests. After all, Amazon Prime Day Sale is a great chance to get your hands on your favorite products, only at amazing prices!

